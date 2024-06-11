Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital have published a new study in the Journal of Medical Virology utilizing World Health Organization (WHO) data that confirms an increase in heart disease following all types of vaccinations.

The study examined adverse reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the sac-like membrane surrounding the heart) associated with vaccines, including the COVID-19 jab.

It sought to overcome the challenges of establishing a comprehensive understanding of vaccine safety on a global scale.

“Hence, the objective of this study was to examine the worldwide burden of vaccine-associated pericarditis and myocarditis and the vaccines associated with these indications,” the study reads.

The researchers utilized the World Health Organization (WHO) international pharmacovigilance database, from which records of vaccine-linked pericarditis and myocarditis between 1969 and 2023 were extracted.

This included over 130 million reports regarding 19 vaccines across 156 countries and territories.

The study identified 49,096 reports of vaccine-associated pericarditis and myocarditis among 73,590 reports of all-cause pericarditis and myocarditis.

The authors emphasized the role of the coronavirus shot, stating that there “has been a significant increase in reports of vaccine-related cardiac adverse events over time, with a noteworthy surge observed after 2020, attributed to cases of pericarditis associated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.”

“A drastic rise in reports of vaccine-associated pericarditis and myocarditis was observed over time, with a notablespike occurring post‐pandemic,” they write.

However, smallpox vaccines “were associated with most pericarditis and myocarditis reports (ROR: 73.68 [95% CI, 67.79-80.10]; IC [IC0.25]: 6.05 [5.91]), followed by COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (37.77 [37.00-38.56]; 3.07 [3.05]), anthrax vaccine (25.54 [22.37-29.16]; 4.58 [4.35]), typhoid vaccine (6.17 [5.16-7.38]; 2.59 [2.29]), encephalitis vaccine (2.00 [1.48-2.71]; 0.99 [0.47]), influenza vaccine (1.87 [1.71-2.04]; 0.90 [0.75]), and Ad5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine (1.40 [1.34-1.46]; 0.46 [0.39]).”

“Live vaccines such as anthrax, smallpox, and typhoid vaccines are more likely to cause pericarditis and myocarditis,” the study reads.

Reports of vaccine-associated pericarditis and myocarditis were more prevalent among males and in older age groups, with the age group between 12 and 17 years exhibiting significant disproportion.

Most of these adverse events occurred 1 day after vaccination.

“Our analysis of global data revealed an increase in pericarditis and myocarditis reports associated with vaccines, particularly live vaccines like smallpox and anthrax, notably in young males,” the study authors write.

They warned that “caution is warranted, especially for healthcare workers, due to potential myocardial injury-related in-hospital mortality. Further study with validated reporting is crucial to enhance accuracy in evaluating the correlation between vaccines and cardiac conditions for preventive measures.”

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Department of Medicine, Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Center for Digital Health, Medical Science Research Institute, Kyung Hee University Medical Center, Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Department of Regulatory Science, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, South Korea.

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Yongin, South Korea.

Division of Sleep Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Research and Development Unit, Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu, CIBERSAM, ISCIII, Barcelona, Spain.

Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Lariboisière-Fernand Widal Hospital, AP-HP, Université Paris Cité, Paris, France.

Epidemiology of Ageing and Neurodegenerative Diseases (EpiAgeing), Inserm U1153, Université Paris Cité, Paris, France.

Centre for Health, Performance and Wellbeing, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK.

CEReSS-Health Service Research and Quality of Life Center, Assistance Publique Des Hôpitaux de Marseille, Aix-Marseille University, Marseille, France.

Department of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Faculty of Literature and Human Sciences, Lorestan University, Khoramabad, Iran.

Department of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, Faculty of Literature and Humanities, Vali-E-Asr University of Rafsanjan, Rafsanjan, Iran.

Division of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Department of Public Health Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Murcia, Murcia, Spain.

Pain and Rehabilitation Centre, and Department of Medical and Health Sciences, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden.

Research Laboratory Psychology of Patients, Families, and Health Professionals, Department of Nursing, School of Health Sciences, University of Ioannina, Ioannina, Greece.

Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Department of Korean Medicine, Kyung Hee University College of Korean Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Department of Pediatrics, Kyung Hee University Medical Center, Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

