Despite its mission to “improve the state of the world,” the World Economic Forum (WEF), best known for its annual Davos summit, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and a toxic workplace culture under the leadership of its founder, Klaus Schwab.

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are accomplishing the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

Now, former employees have painted a troubling picture of Schwab’s management style, alleging that he engaged in behavior that would violate standard workplace policies of the Forum’s leading corporate partners, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

According to sources, Schwab once instructed his HR chief, Paolo Gallo, to dismiss employees over 50 to lower the workforce’s average age.

When Gallo refused, citing the need for legitimate reasons to fire staff, Schwab fired him instead.

One notable incident involved a young woman appointed to lead a startup initiative who informed Schwab she was pregnant.

Schwab reportedly grew upset and told her she wasn’t suited for the role due to her pregnancy.

She was subsequently pushed out after a brief trial period.

The allegations extend beyond Schwab’s actions.

At least six female staffers were allegedly pushed out or saw their careers suffer due to pregnancy or maternity leave.

Another half dozen described experiences of sexual harassment by senior managers, some of whom remain at the Forum.

Two women reported being sexually harassed by VIPs at Forum gatherings, including Davos.

In addition, Black employees have reported incidents of racial discrimination.

In two recent complaints, white Forum managers used the N-word around Black employees.

Some Black employees have also reported being passed over for promotions and excluded from significant events like Davos.

Despite the Forum denying these allegations, interviews with more than 80 current and former employees confirm them.

These employees described an environment where women were routinely objectified and sexualized, with some female staff warned about Schwab’s inappropriate comments on their appearance.

Barbara Erskine, a former Forum communications executive, recalled Schwab telling a board member to inform her she needed to lose weight.

Schwab reportedly told other executives she had “no charm.”

Three women who worked closely with Schwab shared that he made suggestive comments that made them uncomfortable.

Another woman described an incident where Schwab propped his leg on her desk with his crotch in front of her face, saying he wished she was Hawaiian so he could see her in a Hawaiian costume.

Several staffers confirmed witnessing Schwab’s inappropriate behavior.

The workplace culture at the Forum is further complicated by the involvement of Schwab’s family in senior roles, including his wife and two children.

Despite the Forum’s public stances on gender equality and diversity, internal practices seem to contradict these ideals.

Former employees have described a culture of silence and fear, with little recourse for those experiencing harassment or discrimination.

One particularly distressing case involved George Karam, a manager accused of unwanted touching and forcible kissing.

Despite multiple complaints, the Forum only fired Karam after years of alleged predatory behavior.

He quickly found a job with a Forum partner, although the Forum stated he would have no contact with its employees in his new role.

Malte Godbersen, head of technology and digital services, was also implicated in a misconduct incident during a flu vaccination drive, where he pretended to be a doctor and asked a female staffer to remove her shirt.

Despite an apology and reduced bonus, he remains at the Forum.

The treatment of new mothers at the Forum has also raised concerns.

Many reported negative changes in their job conditions or being pushed out after maternity leave.

One woman suffered a miscarriage due to overwork and feared disclosing her pregnancy.

The Forum claims to offer flexibility, but the experiences of these women suggest otherwise.

Black employees have also faced significant challenges.

Kimberly Bennett, who helped lead the Black employee resource group, highlighted the lack of diversity among staff sent to Davos.

Her concerns received no response.

Tiffany Hart, a former Black employee, described racially insensitive remarks and a lack of support from HR.

She left the Forum in 2022, feeling that it failed to practice what it preached regarding inclusion and equity.

The World Economic Forum, under Schwab’s leadership, appears to have significant issues aligning its public image with its internal practices.

The testimonies of numerous former employees reveal a troubling disconnect between the Forum’s stated, lofty goals and its workplace reality.

