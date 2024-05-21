World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab will be stepping back from his role as executive chairman.

“Schwab announced his intentions in an email to staff on Tuesday,” according to news website Semafor. “He will be stepping down as executive chairman and transitioning to a role as non-executive chairman.”

The report added that “the change in his role is pending approval by the Swiss government but should be finalized ahead of the WEF’s annual meeting in 2025.”

A successor hasn’t been named.

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are accomplishing the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

