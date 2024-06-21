BioMADE, a U.S. research institute focused on advancing bioindustrial manufacturing, announced a substantial budget increase from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), raising its federal funds ceiling from $87.5 million to over $500 million.

The grant increase reveals the government’s push to promote fake food while demonizing real food like beef, raw milk, chicken, and eggs, now being justified by fears of an incoming bird flu pandemic.

Since its launch in 2021, BioMADE has invested over $75 million in nearly 40 projects nationwide.

The company’s efforts are done in the name of “mitigating the causes and consequences of global climate change.”

Questions are raised as to why the U.S. military is interested in advancing the anti-meat agenda.

A March press release from BioMADE explains:

BioMADE, the Bioindustrial Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), announces an increase in its federal funds budget ceiling from an initial $87.5 million to over $500 million. “BioMADE launched in 2021, and momentum for bioindustrial manufacturing has only increased,” said Dr. Douglas Friedman, BioMADE Chief Executive Officer. “This budget increase is representative of national interest in the power and promise that biomanufacturing holds for America’s future.” Bioindustrial manufacturing can create new products and a domestic supply of current products by harnessing the power of biology. This capability strengthens the domestic supply chain, creates new opportunities for American farmers and rural communities, generates well-paying manufacturing job opportunities across the country, and expands manufacturing options to the defense industrial base. “This budget increase and planned investment is a direct reflection of the Department’s strategy to accelerate technologies that will play critical roles in securing America’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. BioMADE’s ability to support the needs of the Nation’s nascent bioeconomy illustrates the value of the DoD’s nine MIIs and their public-private partnership model,” said Stephen Luckowski, the DoD MII Program Director. “BioMADE’s research and development is already yielding significant progress in biomanufactured proteins, chemicals, fabrics, rubber, and more,” added Friedman. “Now is the time to capitalize on this momentum and keep moving forward with increased investments. The Department of Defense’s leadership in raising the contract ceiling will enable vastly expanded federal partnerships that will advance technology and build talent in the biomanufacturing ecosystem.” “This ceiling increase demonstrates the importance of bioindustrial manufacturing to the Department of Defense,” said Dr. Angela Campo, BioMADE Government Program Manager. “BioMADE’s research and engagement with industry is creating a reliable pipeline of bio-based chemicals and materials for defense purposes and growing the industry at large.” Since BioMADE’s launch in 2021, over $75M has been invested across nearly 40 projects around the country. These projects are creating new biomanufactured products, designing state-of-the-art equipment, accelerating technology commercialization, advancing defense capabilities, and training the needed workforce. By driving toward marketable biomanufactured products and bio-based materials, BioMADE and its members are playing a key role in catalyzing the domestic bioeconomy. Biomanufacturing will impact all sectors of the economy and society; making the U.S. more self-sufficient and sophisticated in manufacturing by diversifying and securing America’s chemical and materials supply chain.

Earlier this month, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) condemned the DOD-sponsored research grant.

It raised concerns American soldiers would be used as test subjects, forced to ingest the controversial fake food.

“It is outrageous that the Department of Defense is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to feed our heroes like lab rats,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane.

“U.S. cattle producers raise the highest-quality beef in the world, with the lowest carbon footprint—and American troops deserve to be served that same wholesome, natural meat and not ultra-processed, lab-grown protein that is cooked up in a chemical-filled bioreactor. This misguided research project is a giant slap in the face to everyone that has served our country. Our veterans and active-duty troops deserve so much better than this.”

Former U.S. Special Forces member Martin Bailey told The Daily Caller: “I think the government should focus on letting the military protect our nation from enemies, foreign and domestic, sometimes, but you know, that’s what the military is there for. They’re not there to be experimental lab-rats.”

Jack Hubbard, executive director at the Center for the Environment and Welfare, told The Washington Free Beacon: “Taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund the lab-grown meat sector. Our troops deserve better than to be served lab-grown meat, produced in bioreactors with immortalized cells and chemicals.”

“Unfortunately, this effort is being driven by an agenda that is political and anti-farmer. Our soldiers should never be used as guinea pigs,” Hubbard added.

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) pointed out that products like those manufactured by BioMADE “are not yet approved for grocery store shelves, yet we have DOD putting money into developing these products for military rations.”

“I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say they’re using our servicemen and women as test subjects for a product that still has a lot of nutritional questions hanging over it, plenty of environmental and safety questions hanging over it, and bottom line, just isn’t needed,” he said.

BioMADE has multiple ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the international globalist organization advancing the climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will replace the U.S. as the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and so-called population management (depopulation).

The organization’s chief strategy and bioeconomic development officer, Genya Dana, is an agenda contributor at the WEF.

BioMADE board member Richard Johnson is also a WEF contributor.

