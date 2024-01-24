A study published Tuesday in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery confirms there are toxicity risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines like those from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

The study, titled “Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity,” was written by doctors from Moderna, Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and Intellia Therapeutics, a genome editing company leveraging CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Intellia are owned by BlackRock, which is partnered with the “Great Reset”-advancing World Economic Forum (WEF). Pfizer and Moderna are also officially allied with the WEF, whose partners “are the driving force behind the Forum’s programs,” according to the group’s website.

Bill Gates—another WEF partner (here) who granted Moderna $20 million for its mRNA technology—during a 2010 TedTalk stated that “if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [the world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

The new study explains that mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna’s formulations are made with lipid nanoparticles, tiny particles made of fats that can be used to deliver genetic material, like mRNA, into the body.

Lipid nanoparticle technology “has enabled the rapid development and administration of billions of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine doses worldwide,” the study reads.

The Moderna scientists go on to express “concerns” regarding the “unacceptable toxicity” levels that are currently unavoidable in mRNA vaccines:

“However, avoiding unacceptable toxicity with mRNA drugs and vaccines presents challenges,” they confirm. “Lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

The study authors discuss the way mRNA and lipid nanoparticles target cells and spread in tissues can cause harm and reactions:

“Here, we discuss these concerns, specifically how cell tropism and tissue distribution of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles can lead to toxicity, and their possible reactogenicity.”

The term ‘reactogenicity’ refers to a set of reactions that occur shortly after vaccination, representing the physical display of the body’s inflammatory response to the vaccine.

The authors confirm there have been “adverse events from mRNA applications for protein replacement and gene editing therapies as well as vaccines, tracing common biochemical and cellular pathways.”

The full study is hidden behind a paywall.

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Moderna, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

Intellia Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

Departments of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Chemical Engineering, Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Dr. Michael Palmer et al, who represent Doctors for COVID Ethics, have explained there are at least three mechanisms for causing mRNA vaccine’s to be toxic:

the chemical toxicity of lipid nanoparticles themselves, direct toxicity of the spike protein made in the body by the vaccine, and the destructive effects of the immune response to the spike protein.

The doctors believe this third route—the immune-mediated attack on cells that express the antigen encoded by the mRNA vaccine—“is the leading pathogenetic mechanism.”

Palmer and colleagues warn about a “sinister agenda” behind the “rushed” international governmental mRNA vaccine approval process:

“Too much has occurred that points unequivocally to a sinister agenda behind the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. The rushed approval without necessity, the outright threats and the coercion, systematic censorship of honest science, and the suppression of the truth about the numerous killed or severely injured vaccine victims have all gone on for far too long to permit [any] doubts as to intent and purpose. Our governments and the national and international administrative bodies are waging an undeclared war on all of us,” they write.

“[T]his war has been going on for decades, and we must expect it to continue and to escalate.”

