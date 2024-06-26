A new study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus confirms poor health and academic outcomes in children result from pandemic lockdown measures.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'

The findings raise questions about the necessity and toll of government-mandated pandemic measures.

The study points out how the COVID-19 pandemic “tremendously disrupted societal behaviors and norms.”

“People had to cope with new situations, including restrictions on free movement, home confinement, and school closures, among others,” the study authors write. “With less scope for physical classes, online classes became rampantly common during and after the pandemic.”

The researchers lament how a virtual learning platform many were forced to use during the pandemic “cannot replace the societal learning and preparation of children that normally occurs in school settings.”

The pandemic therefore waged “a multifaceted impact on children, disrupting their routine work, social life, and mental health.”

The study authors pointed to “stringent public health measures” implemented during the pandemic as the cause of these problems.

These measures included “complete lockdowns, school closures, and movement restrictions.”

“A change in daily routines, such as going to school, has been shown in several studies to potentially deprive children of their ability to develop social skills and emotional resilience,” the authors write.

“Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyle practices such as reduced physical activity and increased screen time can adversely influence mental well-being.”

These changes led to an “increase in anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other emotional difficulties among children due to lack of social life and disrupted education.”

Since the circumstances were “bound to interfere with their emotional well-being, with long-term consequences,” the authors contend it is “imperative to screen for the effects of the pandemic situation among children for timely action.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

They performed a cross-sectional survey carried out in both rural and urban areas of Puducherry, India, between February and April 2022.

Caregivers of 621 children aged 6-17 years were interviewed in person, and sociodemographic, personal, and behavioral details were collected.

The ‘Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire-25’ (SDQ-25) parent (caregiver) survey was used to evaluate emotional and behavioral difficulties during the pandemic.

The study found 101 (16.3%) children aged 6-17 years were likely to have emotional and behavioral difficulties according to the SDQ scores.

Abnormal externalizing, internalizing, and prosocial scores were documented among 160 (25.8%), 258 (41.5%), and 285 (45.9%) children, respectively.

Caregivers reported disruptions in their children’s academic performance (426, 68.6%), sleeping patterns (269, 43.3%), and eating habits (256, 41.2%).

The use of digital devices for noneducational purposes was reported among 97 (35.9%) children.

Abnormal scores were more common among children of younger caregivers (18-45 years), children who used digital devices for >2 hours per day, children who experienced any death due to COVID-19 in their family, and caregivers who perceived that the psychological changes in their children were due to the pandemic.

Significantly, physical activity for more than two hours per day reduced the risk of emotional and behavioral difficulties in children by 60%.

The authors conclude by emphasizing the need for initiatives promoting mental well-being and preventive screening for vulnerable populations.

“This research underscores the potential ramifications of the pandemic on the mental well-being and lifestyle of children,” they write. “Implementing initiatives that promote positive mental health and conducting preventive screening for vulnerable populations, such as children, are considered essential, anticipating the challenges posed by such unprecedented pandemic circumstances in the future.”

You can read the full study below:

20240626 9126 1ezya8t 624KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'