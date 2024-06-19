A new study published this month in Nature’s Molecular Psychiatry confirms an increased risk of psychiatric disorders following COVID-19 vaccination.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Researchers investigated the psychiatric adverse events (AEs) after COVID jab administration from a large population-based cohort in Seoul, South Korea.

A total of 2,027,353 individuals living in Seoul were included as of January 1, 2021.

Randomly selected from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (KNHIS) claims database, the individuals were divided into two groups: the vaccinated (1,718,999) and the unvaccinated (308,354).

The study authors found that psychiatric AEs, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, were higher in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group at three months post-COVID injection.

“The cumulative incidences per 10,000 of psychiatric AEs were assessed on one week, two weeks, one month, and three months after COVID-19 vaccination,” the study reads.

“Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% Confidence interval (CIs) of psychiatric AEs were measured for the vaccinated population. The cumulative incidence of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders at three months following COVID-19 vaccination were higher in the vaccination group than no vaccination group.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Only schizophrenia and bipolar disorders were less likely to occur in the jabbed group.

“Depression (HR [95% CI] = 1.683 [1.520–1.863]), anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.439 [1.322–1.568]), and sleep disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.934 [1.738–2.152]) showed increased risks after COVID-19 vaccination, whereas the risks of schizophrenia (HR [95% CI] = 0.231 [0.164–0.326]) and bipolar disorder (HR [95% CI] = 0.672 [0.470–0.962]),” the study authors write.

“Therefore, COVID-19 vaccination significantly decreased the risks of occurrence for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, while significantly increasing the risks for depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders.”

Screenshot from Nature.com taken June 19, 2024

The Korean researchers emphasized that COVID shots “increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders while reducing the risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.”

Significantly, the study found that the relationship between COVID injections and mental illness may even be “underestimated,” along with its “impact” on mental health, suggesting a higher occurrence of AEs.

They call for caution when administering COVID jabs among vulnerable populations.

“Therefore, special cautions are necessary for administering additional COVID-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric AEs,” they write.

The study pointed to the spike protein SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—which the COVID shot forces the body to produce—as the culprit for causing these neurological and psychiatric disorders.

You can download the full study below:

S41380 024 02627 0 1.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'