A new study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Psychology found dozens of cases of new-onset psychological symptoms following COVID-19 injection.

It’s worth noting that Pfizer Inc.’s safety data—only made available by order of a Texas federal judge—show the company and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) were aware that various psychiatric disorders were linked to the shot before making it available to the public.

The study authors systematically reviewed case reports and case series on new-onset psychosis following administrations of COVID jabs from December 1st, 2019 to November 21st, 2023.

They searched medical databases PubMed, MEDLINE, ClinicalKey, and ScienceDirect.

Out of 21 articles retrieved, they found “24 cases of new-onset psychotic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination,” the study reads.

The authors confirm that “data suggest a potential link between young age, mRNA, and viral vector vaccines with new-onset psychosis within 7 days post-vaccination.”

Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) “potentially induced adverse psychiatric events in 33.3% of cases,” while “psychotic symptoms appeared in 25% of cases following the viral vector ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.”

“Almost all reviewed cases (95.8%) presented with psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations (visual, auditory, olfactory, and tactile) and delusions (mostly persecutory and delusions of reference),” according to the study.

“The most occurring form of hallucinations was auditory (54.2%), while visual hallucinations were present in 12.5% of cases. Motor disturbances, such as increased or decreased motor activity and bizarre behavior, were mentioned in 83.3% of cases. In 3 (12.5%) cases, a suicidal attempt was described. The largest number of patients presented with unspecified psychosis (54.2%), while mania with psychotic symptoms was detected in 16.7%.”

The majority of patients (91.2%) had no specific history of mental health illness or comorbidities.

Of these cases, 54.2% were female, with a mean age of 33.71 ± 12.02 years.

The onset of psychosis was mostly reported after the first (45.8%) and second (50%) jab doses, with the duration of symptoms ranging between 1 and 2 months with a mean of 52.48 ± 60.07 days.

Blood test abnormalities were noted in 50% of cases, and magnetic resonance imaging results were abnormal in 20.8%.

Treatment included atypical antipsychotics—also known as second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) or serotonin–dopamine antagonists (SDAs)—in 83.3% of cases.

Typical antipsychotics—also known as first-generation antipsychotics, classical neuroleptics, or major tranquilizers—were used in 37.5%.

Benzodiazepines were used in 50%, while 20.8% received steroids, and 25% were prescribed antiepileptic medications.

Only 50% of patients achieved full recovery.

The other 50% “had residual symptoms such as decreased emotional expressions, low affect, or residual psychotic symptoms.”

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Department of Psychiatry and Narcology, Riga Stradins University, Riga, Latvia

Residency in Psychiatry Program, University of Latvia, Riga, Latvia

You can download the full study below:

Fpsyt 15 1360338 915KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

