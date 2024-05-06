The European Union’s (EU) European Commission has announced the withdrawal of the marketing authorization for the “Vaxzevria” COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca Plc., upon the company’s request.

The Commission issued the decision with reference number C(2024) 2239, stating that the authorization, originally granted by Decision C(2021) 698 on January 29, 2021, will be revoked effective May 7, 2024.

An EU document dated March 27, 2024 highlighted that AstraZeneca formally requested the withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine, “Vaxzevria - COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]),” from the market.

This product was “entered in the Union Register of Medicinal Products under the number EU/1/21/1529” before it was approved.

The European Commission’s decision clearly outlines that “at the holder’s request, the marketing authorization granted by Decision C(2021) 698(final) of 29 January 2021 for the medicinal product ‘Vaxzevria - COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant])’ is withdrawn.”

The decision specifically addresses AstraZeneca at their headquarters located at “151 85 Södertälje, Sverige,” and confirms that the “withdrawal referred to in Article 1 shall be applicable with effect from 7 May 2024.”

The document was signed by Sandra Gallina, Director-General of the European Commission.

This step follows regulatory guidelines laid out in “Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 March 2004,” which emphasizes the European Medicines Agency’s role in “laying down Union procedures for the authorization and supervision of medicinal products for human use.”

German European Parliament member Christine Anderson announced the news in a Monday X (Twitter) post, writing, “Quietly and secretly: EU stops approval for #AstraZeneca’s #corona ‘vaccine’‼️”

“The billions have been earned, the scam has been driven through the streets and #BigPharma is finally satiated,” she added. “Today it becomes known that the @EU_Commission quietly revoked the approval of #Vaxzevria already 5 weeks ago. With effect from tomorrow, May 7, 2024. Anyone who is still against a committee of inquiry is amongst the perpetrators.”

Reports of the withdrawn authorization come following earlier revelations that AstraZeneca is being sued in class action over claims its COVID jab caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.

“AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side effect, in an apparent about-turn that could pave the way for a multi-million pound legal payout,” according to reports.

“The pharmaceutical giant is being sued in a class action over claims that its vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.”

In a legal document submitted to the High Court in February, AstraZeneca has accepted that its COVID injection “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.”

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is a rare condition characterized by blood clots and low levels of platelets following vaccination.

AstraZeneca is an official partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read the European Commission document outlining AstraZeneca’s withdrawal below:

Dec 162288 En 32.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

