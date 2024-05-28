Clinical trial data submitted to the European Union Clinical Trials Register confirms one in 34 recipients of AstraZeneca Plc.’s COVID-19 injection suffer a serious adverse event (SAE).

The troubling revelation comes after AstraZeneca withdrew the marketing authorization for its COVID shot in the European Union (EU).

The pharmaceutical giant has also been confronting multiple claims from individuals who allege injuries and deaths arising from the company’s vaccine.

AstraZeneca admitted in court that its COVID jab can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare condition characterized by blood clots and low levels of platelets following vaccination.

The new clinical trial documentation defines an SAE as fulfilling one or more of the following criteria: “death; immediately life-threatening; in-participant hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization; persistent or significant disability or incapacity; congenital abnormality or birth defect; an important medical event.”

The trial represented a phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study conducted at 88 sites across the United States, Peru, and Chile.

It lasted from August 2020 to March 2023 and enrolled 32,449 participants aged 18 years or older who were healthy or had stable chronic medical conditions.

Participants were randomized 2:1 to receive either two doses of AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 vaccine or placebo (saline) given 4 weeks apart.

The primary objectives were to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD1222 in preventing symptomatic COVID.

The trial was sponsored by AstraZeneca and funded by BARDA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The data show that 621 out of 21,587 (one in 34) vaccine recipients suffered an SAE.

That’s compared to just 136 out of 10,793 (one in 79) in the placebo group, meaning the vaccinated were more than twice as likely to suffer a serious adverse event.

Screenshots from ClinicalTrialsRegister.eu taken May 28, 3024

The data also indicate that 4,750 (one in four) vaccine recipients suffered medically attended adverse events (MAAEs), defined as adverse events “leading to medically-attended visits that were not routine visits for physical examination or vaccination, such as an emergency room visit, or an otherwise unscheduled visit to or from medical personnel (medical doctor) for any reason.”

That’s compared to just 1,256 (one in eight) in the placebo group.

Moreover, 2,516 (one in eight) vaccine recipients suffered adverse events of special interest (AESIs), defined as “events of scientific and medical interest specific to the further understanding of the study intervention safety profile and required close monitoring and rapid communication by the investigators to the sponsor.”

Only 591 (one in 18) in the placebo group experienced an AESI.

The clinical trial results were pointed out by the U.K.’s Dr. David Cartland, a General Medical Council (GMC)-registered practitioner, who provided a link to the data in a Tuesday X (formerly Twitter) post.

“Needs to go viral!” Dr. Cartland wrote. “This is absolute proof of the vaccine failure. Astra Zeneca quietly submitted their Clinical Trail data as part of their application to have their license withdrawn.”

“No MSM outlet has reported on this,” he rightly pointed out.

