A bill for developing new medical interventions against a potential future “pandemic” was quietly introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives on June 5, 2023.

H.R. 3832 was introduced to “establish a program at BARDA for developing medical countermeasures for viral threats with pandemic potential.”

BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that accelerates the development of medical solutions in response to emerging diseases.

The agency facilitates the advancement of vaccines, drugs, therapies, diagnostics, and medical supplies.

BARDA’s COVID History

BARDA became involved with the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

The agency awarded more than 100 companies with contracts for their COVID-related products and support services at the start of the pandemic, including the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines:

BARDA collaborated with the DoD (Department of Defense) ‘Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’ and ‘Army Contracting Command’ to provide $1.95 billion for the production and nationwide delivery of the first 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc.’s modified mRNA vaccine.

The agency also collaborated with Moderna Inc. in the development of its mRNA-1273 COVID vaccine.

BARDA invested more than $1 billion to support the development and production of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine.

It also co-funded a $1 billion investment in vaccine research, development, and clinical testing for Johnson & Johnson’s jab.

Rep. Trahan’s Deep Ties to Big Pharma

The legislation is sponsored by Representative Lori Trahan (D-MA).

Rep. Trahan’s campaign is funded by AstraZeneca and vaccine manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks politicians’ campaign donations.

Is Ebola ‘Disease X’?

In January 2023, BARDA began funding Moderna’s development of new mRNA vaccines against Ebola (EBOV), Sudan (SUDV), Marburg (MARV), and Lassa (LASV) viruses.

It was recently reported that Denver Health healthcare workers are being injected with Merck’s live Ebola vaccine ‘ERVEBO,’ which “sheds” more than 31% of the time, according to the FDA package insert.

The vaccination measures were taken “in the event of a future outbreak.”

A new study published by Johns Hopkins researchers in Health Security—a peer-reviewed journal researching epidemics and disasters—confirms that healthcare workers at the Maryland Department of Health have received “special pathogen training” for Ebola.

It was also reported that a new $12 million, U.S.-taxpayer-funded bat lab that will reportedly potentially study Ebola is being built in Fort Collins, Colorado, just 65 miles north of Denver Health.

Alarmingly, Nature journal has confirmed gain-of-function (GoF) research—at the center of the COVID outbreak—is being conducted on Ebola viruses.

Moreover, it was reported this week that researchers in Zambia and Japan have begun to produce a kit to detect Ebola virus disease in minutes.

Is Bird Flu ‘Disease X’?

“Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease,” according to the WHO, as I’ve reported elsewhere.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the University of Oxford have already committed $80 million to the development of a vaccine targeting Disease X.

Bird flu fits the WHO’s definition of Disease X.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has conducted trials for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) vaccines.

Former Director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield, has predicted that a coming bird flu pandemic will be much worse than COVID and explained that he expects the bird flu virus will “have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range.”

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” he said. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

Redfield emphasized the danger of this expected imminent bird flu pandemic.

“I do believe that the pandemic risk is of greater risk to the national security of the United States than Korea, China, Russia, [and] Iran. And we ought to start investing proportional to that national security risk so we’re prepared. Unfortunately, we’re not more prepared today than we were when the [COVID] pandemic hit when I was CDC director. And we need to make that proportional investment so that we are prepared.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a former adviser to Texas Governor Rick Perry’s Health Disparities Task Force, points to the financial gain the vaccine manufacturers will enjoy from future pandemics.

“Will there be waves of pandemics that create the lucrative demand for their manufactured solutions,” Dr. Bartlett asks. “Will these products be mandated?”

He believes bird flu will be weaponized in a lab and that vaccines against the disease are already in the works.

“I think a strain of bird flu that has been genetically engineered in a lab could be Disease X,” he said. “I expect bird flu modRNA gene therapy shots will magically appear and be mandated.”

The ‘Disease X Act of 2023’ raises questions about whether the U.S. government is aware of an imminent pandemic threat to Americans.

The bill must pass the House and Senate before it can be signed into law by the President.

You can download the full bill below:

Bills 118hr3832ih 226KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

