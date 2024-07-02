In a recently published preprint study on Preprints.org, a team of independent researchers has raised significant concerns about the safety of COVID-19 shots for pregnant women.

The study, titled “Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I,” assesses the rates of adverse events (AEs) in pregnancy following COVID injection compared to influenza vaccines and other vaccines.

The authors, including James Thorp, Albert Benavides, Maggie Thorp, Daniel McDyer, Kimberly Biss, Julie Threet, and Peter McCullough, conducted a retrospective, population-based cohort study using data from the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The study period covered 412 months for all vaccines except COVID shots, which were only used for 40 months (December 1, 2020, to April 26, 2024).

The authors “report a retrospective, population-based cohort study assessing rates of adverse events (AEs) in pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccines compared to the same AEs after influenza vaccines and after all other vaccines,” the study reads.

The researchers found that the CDC/FDA safety signals were breached for all 37 AEs following COVID injection in pregnancy.

These AEs included miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormality, fetal malformation, cervical insufficiency, premature rupture of membranes, premature labor, premature delivery, placental calcification, placental infarction, placental thrombosis, placenta accreta, placental abruption, placental insufficiency, placental disorder, fetal maternal hemorrhage, fetal growth restriction, reduced amniotic fluid volume, preeclampsia, fetal heart rate abnormality, fetal cardiac disorder, fetal vascular malperfusion, fetal arrhythmia, fetal distress, fetal biophysical profile abnormal, hemorrhage in pregnancy, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal death (stillbirth), premature infant death, neonatal asphyxia, neonatal dyspnea, neonatal infection, neonatal hemorrhage, insufficient breast milk, neonatal pneumonia, neonatal respiratory distress, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, and neonatal seizure.

The CDC/FDA’s safety signals “were breached for all 37 AEs following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy,” the authors confirm​​.

One of the most alarming findings was the significant increase in the risk of miscarriage.

Miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) rates after COVID injection showed a proportional reporting ratio (PRR) of 114 compared to influenza vaccines.

This indicates a 114% increased risk of miscarriage following COVID injection compared to influenza vaccination.

The findings revealed unacceptably high breaches in safety signals, with PRRs significantly exceeding the CDC/FDA thresholds for safety concerns.

“We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted,” the study authors conclude.

The authors also emphasized the historical context of the “Golden Rule of pregnancy,” which advises against the use of novel and potentially harmful substances during pregnancy.

They drew parallels to past medical disasters, such as the thalidomide and diethylstilbestrol (DES) tragedies, to underscore the potential long-term and multigenerational harms of introducing new medical interventions during pregnancy.

“The ‘Golden Rule of pregnancy’ has remained unchanged throughout millennia: Novel and/or potentially harmful substances are never used when new human life is being formed and nurtured within the womb,” the study explains. “The carnage caused by DES was unrivaled in history until the administration of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy.”

Given the alarming findings, the study calls for immediate action to halt the promotion and administration of COVID shots to pregnant women, highlighting the need for further investigation and reconsideration of current vaccination policies.

“Promotion of these products must be immediately halted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy,” the researchers assert.

You can read the full study below:

Preprints202406 2.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

