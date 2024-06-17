Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) announced that he’s suing Pfizer “for misleading claims it made related to the COVID vaccine,” local reports reveal.

“Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,” Kobach said during the Monday press conference.

The complaint was filed in Thomas County District Court.

It accuses the company of misleading Kansans about the vaccine’s risks, “including to pregnant women and for myocarditis.”

“Additionally Pfizer claimed its vaccine protected against COVID variants, despite data showing otherwise. The pharmaceutical giant also suggested its vaccine prevented COVID transmission, but later admitted it had never studied whether its vaccine stopped transmission,” Kobach’s office said.

The complaint also accuses Pfizer of being part of a coordinated effort to censor speech critical of COVID vaccines and declining to participate in Operation Warp Speed, “to avoid government oversight.”

You can read the full complaint here:

2024 06 15 Pfizer Complaint (002) 5.25MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Watch the announcement below:

Video Source: Twitter (X)/@JasonBlairNTD

