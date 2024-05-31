A new preprint study published this week shows deaths from cardiopulmonary arrest jumped 1,236% in King County, Washington from 2020 to 2023 following widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the U.S.

These serious cardiovascular adverse events include myocarditis, myocardial infarction, and venous thromboembolism.

The new study aimed to “estimate excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality in King County, WA, and investigate any association with COVID-19 vaccination rates.”

It found a correlation between the excess deaths and the shots that “raises important questions about the potential adverse effects of widespread vaccination efforts during the pandemic.”

The authors looked at data obtained from the annual King County, WA, EMS reports, the U.S. Census Bureau, and The Tennessean COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

They discovered that approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a COVID jab by 2023.

The analysis revealed a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests.

It also showed a 25.4% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023.

Alarmingly, the study authors found that excess cardiac arrest mortality increased by 1,236% in the same timeframe.

“Excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths (95% CI: -12, 34) in 2020 to 147 excess deaths (95% CI: 123, 170) in 2023,” the study confirms.

The authors link the excess deaths to the COVID injection.

“A quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality was observed with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates,” they write.

“We identified a very strong ecological and temporal association between excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which resulted in high vaccination rates,” the authors state. “Urgent further research is needed to determine if similar trends are observed in other regions with attention to risk mitigation for incident events and improved survival with resuscitation.”

The researchers concluded by emphasizing the importance of “continuous monitoring and analysis of cardiopulmonary arrest data to inform public health interventions and policies, especially in the context of vaccination programs.”

The stunning revelation follows announcements the U.S. government is nearing an agreement to bankroll a late-stage trial of Moderna Inc.’s new mRNA bird flu vaccine (mRNA-1038), as current headlines warn of an imminent “apocalyptic bird flu” that “could wipe out half of humanity.”

But Moderna’s own scientists have admitted there are toxicity “risks” associated with mRNA drugs.

Confirming these risks are linked to mRNA COVID jabs, Moderna researchers recently published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery in which they express “concerns” regarding the “unacceptable toxicity” levels in mRNA shots.

Questions are raised as to whether inbound bird flu mRNA jabs will suffer from the same problems COVID mRNA shots do—spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, DNA contamination—and cause excess cardiopulmonary deaths in the U.S.

We already know antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin—both fully FDA-approved—are safe and effective medicines against bird flu.

These treatments remove the need to administer proven-to-be-dangerous mRNA drugs.

