The U.S. government is nearing an agreement to bankroll a late-stage trial of Moderna Inc.’s mRNA bird flu vaccine (mRNA-1038), Financial Times reports.

Funding from the government’s ‘Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’ (BARDA) could come as early as next month.

It’s expected to total several tens of millions of dollars and “could be accompanied by a commitment to procure doses if the phase-three trials are successful.”

BARDA, established in 2006 through the ‘Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act,’ operates under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The agency manages research, development, acquisition, and manufacturing of medical countermeasures such as vaccines, drugs, therapies, and diagnostic tools for public health emergencies.

It works closely with the biomedical industry through grants, contracts, and partnerships to bring these so-called countermeasures to market.

The FT report also indicated the government is also in talks with Pfizer Inc. over supporting the development of its mRNA vaccine targeting the H5 family of viruses.

Moderna has already completed dosing of a mid-stage trial of its H5 pandemic flu vaccine, with interim data expected soon, per the report.

Pfizer said it “would be prepared to deploy the company’s capabilities to develop a vaccine for strategic stockpiles” and confirmed the pharmaceutical giant had already launched a phase-one trial for a pandemic flu vaccine last December.

Questions are raised about how the two vaccine makers knew the specific bird flu strain H5 would end up threatening the world with another pandemic just following their development of new drugs for the disease.

Since February, this website has been calling out the U.S. government’s simultaneous gain-of-function experimentation on- and vaccine development for bird flu, suggesting their role in creating both a problem and its alleged solution.

Both Pfizer and Moderna played major roles in supplying mRNA vaccines for Washington’s rollout of the COVID-19 injection during the last pandemic.

But scientists estimate the COVID shots have killed about 17 million people worldwide.

The mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, and DNA contamination.

In fact, Moderna’s own scientists now admit there are toxicity “risks” associated with mRNA drugs.

Moderna researchers recently published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery confirming toxicity risks associated with mRNA COVID jabs.

In the study, Moderna scientists express “concerns” regarding the “unacceptable toxicity” levels in mRNA shots.

“[A]voiding unacceptable toxicity with mRNA drugs and vaccines presents challenges,” they write about their company’s product. “Lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

They discuss these “concerns, specifically how cell tropism and tissue distribution of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles can lead to toxicity, and their possible reactogenicity.”

The term ‘reactogenicity’ refers to a set of reactions that occur shortly after vaccination, representing the physical display of the body’s inflammatory response to the vaccine.

The authors acknowledge there have been “adverse events from mRNA applications for protein replacement and gene editing therapies as well as vaccines, tracing common biochemical and cellular pathways.”

Early in the pandemic, U.S. authorities allowed novel COVID jabs to receive and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

EUAs allow drugs with no long-term safety data to be distributed to the public without receiving full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, EUAs are “only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” Yale Medicine explains.

Up against a potentially incoming bird flu pandemic, we already know antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin—both fully FDA-approved—are safe and effective medicines against bird flu.

These treatments remove the need to give an EUA to new, proven-to-be-dangerous mRNA drugs, like Moderna’s mRNA-1038 bird flu injection.

