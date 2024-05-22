The only two virus families the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) funds dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) experiments on happen to include the virus that caused the last pandemic and the virus that will cause the next pandemic.

In October 2014, the government paused funding for GOF research, following the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s reevaluation of the potential risks and benefits associated with the risky practice.

But the pause was lifted in December 2017, an NIH press release reports.

The press release revealed that GOF experiments could continue, but only regarding two virus families: coronavirus and influenza.

“Today, the National Institutes of Health announced that it is lifting a funding pause dating back to October 2014 on gain-of-function (GOF) experiments involving influenza, SARS, and MERS viruses,” the NIH announcement reads. “GOF research is important in helping us identify, understand, and develop strategies and effective countermeasures against rapidly evolving pathogens that pose a threat to public health.”

Both SARS—which the COVID-19-causing SARS‑CoV‑2 virus belongs to—and MERS viruses belong to the coronavirus family, while influenza has its own family.

Coincidentally, a SARS‑CoV‑2 coronavirus would cause the COVID pandemic of 2019, just two years after the funding pause reversal.

And now in 2024, fears of an imminent influenza bird flu pandemic are reaching fever pitch.

On Wednesday, Australia reported its first human case of H5N1 avian influenza in a child who authorities said had been infected in India.

On the same day, it was reported that a second person in the U.S. had been infected with bird flu linked to dairy cows, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state partners, are continuing to investigate the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in multiple states.

That the only two virus families that have been receiving GOF funding from the NIH since 2017 have been at the center of the last COVID pandemic as well as the potentially incoming bird flu pandemic raises questions about the U.S. government’s intentions and involvement.

Questions aimed at the government are especially relevant considering Congress passed a spending bill that conveniently allocates over $1 billion for a future animal-to-human influenza pandemic in March, months before bird flu was on anyone’s radar.

It should be noted that this website has been sounding the alarm regarding bird flu and the government’s involvement with it since February 2024, as well as safe and effective treatments for the disease (here, here).

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room director and recipient of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Meritorious Service Award, told this website he believes we could be witnessing a “bioweapon” attack in the making.

“I’m extremely concerned that the public will not be able to connect the dots,” said Dr. Bartlett. “I anticipate the same playbook that was used during COVID will be used during this potential future bird flu pandemic.”

“We need to entertain the possibility that we will be dealing with a bioweapon, not a natural phenomenon. It might be that the mainstream messaging and propaganda broadcast to the American people will be to call it a normal ‘Flu A’ that spun out in nature, when in reality it’s a mass casualty bioweapon event with an influenza virus that was genetically engineered in a lab.”

A “loophole” in the international ‘Biological Weapons Convention’ (BWC) treaty allows the U.S. government to produce bioweapons from the most dangerous pathogens known to mankind, so long as the stated purpose is for “peaceful uses,” like vaccine development.

This means the government can make the problem (a more lethal version of a virus) and the solution for that problem (a vaccine for that virus) at the same time.

Case in point, the USDA has been funding GOF experiments on bird flu while simultaneously making a vaccine for the disease, raising more questions about the government’s intentions and involvement with bird flu.

A laboratory leak involving bird flu is also feasible, especially in light of the U.S. Energy Department’s conclusion that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab “incident” in Wuhan.

If a lab leak caused the COVID pandemic, it could cause an influenza pandemic.

In fact, the U.S. has “temporarily relaxed strict guidelines” for handling, storing, and transporting dangerous H5N1 bird flu samples (here), a move that adds to worries the virus will escape containment.

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield recently told NewsNation he’s “obviously most worried about bird flu.”

“Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier. But this virus is already now in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw: cattle,” he said in the interview. “But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months.”

“That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses—and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the Great Pandemic—where they’re teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans.”

In an earlier interview with Centerpoint TV, Redfield predicted the coming influenza pandemic would be much worse than COVID.

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” he said. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

