Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), on Thursday admitted before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that his agency did fund risky gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Dr. Lawrence also served as Acting NIH Director from December 20, 2021, to November 8, 2023.

“Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth?” U.S. Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) asked the NIH deputy director.

“If you’re speaking about the generic term, yes, we did,” Lawrence confirmed.

(Video Source: X (formerly Twitter)/@COVIDSelect)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), famously denied that the NIH funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

The new NIH admission comes the day after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) accepted the recommendation of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to formally debar EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth).

That decision arose in the wake of a detailed report by the Select Subcommittee that highlighted multiple violations and questionable activities by EcoHealth, this website previously reported.

HHS will initiate official debarment proceedings and implement an immediate government-wide suspension of U.S. taxpayer funds to EcoHealth, affecting all active grants.

The move aims to prevent EcoHealth and its president, Dr. Peter Daszak, from receiving any further U.S. funding.

Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), expressed strong approval of HHS’s action.

“EcoHealth Alliance and Dr. Peter Daszak should never again receive a single penny from the U.S. taxpayer,” Rep. Wenstrup stated.

The report, released two weeks prior to the announcement, accused EcoHealth of facilitating gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight, violating multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, and allegedly making false statements to the NIH.

In February 2023, the U.S. Energy Department concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab “incident” in Wuhan.

Emergency room director Dr. Richard Bartlett believes there is now a growing “mountain of evidence suggesting that COVID-19 was a germ warfare bioweapon created through gain-of-function genetic engineering at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“Did Dr. Lawrence admit that the NIH colluded with and funded COVID gain-of-function research?” he asked. “Did he acknowledge that this dangerous genetic engineering is not regulated? Does this mean there is no protection for the public to prevent future ‘lab leak pandemics’? Did he state that this proven dangerous genetic engineering is happening in many labs around the world? Did he claim that this dangerous genetic engineering is not a danger to anyone? Was Dr. Lawrence not on planet Earth for the last four years?”

“Over a million Americans died from COVID-related illnesses. Someone, please inform NIH Director Dr. Lawrence about the destruction and tyranny that occurred in the name of COVID.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood