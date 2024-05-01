The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin testing ground beef for H5N1 bird flu (influenza) particles, as the virus has reportedly been found in nearly three dozen dairy herds across nine states.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Jeremy Farrar recently expressed “great concern” that the bird flu virus “now evolves and develops the ability to infect humans. And then critically, the ability to go from human-to-human transmission.”

Former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield has predicted that the coming influenza pandemic will be much worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” Dr. Redfield stated. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

The U.K.’s Sir John Bell, a regius professor of medicine at Oxford University who served as Boris Johnson’s testing tsar during COVID, has also predicted another pandemic is “definitely going to happen.”

Troubling U.S. Ties to Bird Flu Research

Questions have been raised regarding the United States’ involvement in bird flu gain-of-function research—by which the pathogen is made more transmissible and deadly—and the government’s potential connection to the recent bird flu outbreak.

Coincidentally, the USDA, the same U.S. agency testing ground beef for the H5N1 bird flu virus, has been working with China to make the H5N1 virus more infectious and deadly.

The USDA has also been developing a vaccine specifically for the H5N1 bird flu subtype.

Alarmingly, Joe Biden in March signed into law a spending bill that could apply over $1 billion to a future bird flu pandemic.

Healthcare practitioners are asking whether we have another lab leak on our hands, or worse.

The lab leak question is relevant given the U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID pandemic likely resulted from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.

Christopher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has likewise confirmed that the bureau believes the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab accident in Wuhan.

But Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room director and former adviser on Texas Governor Rick Perry’s ‘Health Disparities Taskforce,’ told this website he believes we could be witnessing a “bioweapon” attack in the making.

“I’m extremely concerned that the public will not be able to connect the dots,” says Dr. Bartlett, recipient of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Meritorious Service Award. “I anticipate the same playbook that was used during COVID will be used during this potential future bird flu pandemic.”

“We need to entertain the possibility that we will be dealing with a bioweapon, not a natural phenomenon. It might be that the mainstream messaging and propaganda broadcast to the American people will be to call it a normal ‘Flu A’ that spun out in nature, when in reality it’s a mass casualty bioweapon event with an influenza virus that was genetically engineered in a lab,” he added.

A “loophole” in the international ‘Biological Weapons Convention’ (BWC) treaty allows the government to produce bioweapons from the most dangerous pathogens on Earth, so long as the stated purpose is for “peaceful uses,” like vaccine development.

This means the government can make the problem (a more lethal version of a virus) and the solution for that problem (a vaccine for that virus) at the same time.

Iowa Senator Jonin Ernst is demanding answers as to why the USDA is funding a collaboration with Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked researchers involving dangerous bird flu experiments.

In a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, Ernst wrote:

I am writing to obtain information about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ongoing funding of a collaboration with a Chinese Communist Party-linked researcher involving dangerous bird flu experiments and recent support for other animal labs in adversarial nations. I was troubled to learn from the non-profit group White Coat Waste Project that USDA is supporting experiments involving “a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus” that poses a “risk to both animals and humans” in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and a researcher affiliated with the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Biden USDA began financing the collaboration for “wet-lab virology” to study “newly emerging avian influenza viruses” in April 2021. The project has already received at least $1 million of U.S. taxpayers’ money to date and is slated to be funded through 2026. USDA serves a vital role detecting and preventing avian influenza. Not just in Iowa, but around the world since diseases do not know or respect international boundaries. While this may require partnering with global competitors and even adversarial nations, we must never compromise public health standards in these efforts.

Antiviral ‘Xofluza’ (BXA) Is ‘Drug of Choice‘ for Bird Flu Treatment

Early in the pandemic, the COVID-19 jab required an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in order to be distributed to the public because it had not received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But an EUA “can only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” according to Yale Medicine.

Drugs like Budesonide and Ivermectin have since been shown to be effective against COVID, raising questions about the necessity of the COVID jab’s EUA.

Nevertheless, in the face of a potential incoming bird flu pandemic, we already know antivirals like Xofluza, manufactured by Shionogi & Co., Ltd., are effective against bird flu, removing the need for a novel vaccine treatment against the disease that might require an EUA.

“The FDA is not to issue EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for human experimentation for products when an effective treatment is already available,” Dr. Bartlett affirms. “Even if a new product could make billions of dollars for Big Pharma, it’s not ethical to push a product with no long-term safety data when we have a safe and effective treatment for bird flu, like Xofluza.”

A January 2024 study in the peer-reviewed journal Archives of Virology shows that the already FDA-approved antiviral drug Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil (BXA)), an endonuclease inhibitor, “works against lab-made A(H5N1) flu viruses.”

BXA “exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity against a wide range of circulating IAVs in birds and pigs,” the study authors confirm.

Another January 2024 study published in Med recommends that BXA “could be regarded as a first-line treatment” with “potential future application in avian influenza human infections and poultry workers exhibiting influenza-like illness.”

A September 2022 study in Viruses called BXA one of “the drugs of choice for treating severe Influenza infections.”

A March 2022 study in Antiviral Research hailed BXA as one of the “appropriate choices for the treatment of influenza virus infections.”

A December 2021 study in the Japanese Journal of Infectious Diseases recommends BXA “could be a treatment option against influenza A virus infections in humans.”

Significantly, an October 2019 study in Emerging Infectious Diseases—the peer-reviewed, monthly journal published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—affirms that BXA exhibits “broad antiviral activity against diverse influenza viruses, including all 4 types [A, B, C, and D] and animal-origin influenza A viruses with pandemic potential.”

That Emerging Infectious Diseases study was cited in this March 2022 Journal of Virology study.

You can read the FDA package insert for Xofluza here.

Ivermectin, an FDA-approved, broad-spectrum anti-parasitic agent, has also been shown to be effective against bird flu.

