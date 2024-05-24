A Thursday publication in the peer-reviewed journal Nature confirms the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been developing an mRNA vaccine for the very same influenza virus, subtype, and clade that is reportedly causing the coming bird flu pandemic: 2.3.4.4b H5N1.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

A virus subtype refers to major genetic lineages within a virus species, while a clade represents a more recent evolutionary branch or group of variants sharing a common ancestor within a subtype.

The new study explains how researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and Acuitas Therapeutics successfully generated “an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccine encoding the hemagglutinin (HA) glycoprotein from a clade 2.3.4.4b H5 isolate.”

Significantly, the USDA was heavily involved in the creation of this new mRNA bird flu shot.

The work involved conducting experiments on ferrets that were “carried out by trained personnel working in a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-inspected Animal Biosafety Level 3+ animal facility in accordance with all regulations established by the Division of Agricultural Select Agents and Toxins (DASAT) at the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).”

This is concerning because the USDA has also been performing dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) experiments on H5N1 bird flu viruses, raising questions about the government’s part in creating a problem and its solution.

Questions aimed at the government are especially relevant considering Congress in March 2024 passed a spending bill that allocated over $1 billion for a future animal-to-human influenza pandemic, months before bird flu was on anyone’s radar.

This website has been sounding the alarm regarding bird flu and the government’s involvement with the virus since February 2024, as well as safe and effective treatments for the disease (here, here).

Early in the pandemic, U.S. authorities allowed novel COVID-19 jabs to receive an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), allowing the drugs with no long-term safety data to be distributed to the public even though they hadn’t received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But an EUA “can only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” according to Yale Medicine.

In the face of a potential incoming bird flu pandemic, we already know antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin—both fully FDA-approved—are safe and effective medicines against bird flu, removing the need for a novel vaccine treatment against the disease that might require an EUA.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Moreover, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) had paused funding for GOF research in October 2014.

But the pause was lifted in December 2017, and only allowed GOF experimentation on two virus families: coronavirus and influenza.

Coincidentally, a coronavirus would cause the 2019 COVID pandemic, just two years after the funding pause reversal.

And now in 2024, concerns about an impending pandemic involving the 2.3.4.4b H5N1 virus, which belongs to the influenza family, are intensifying.

Federal health authorities with access to privileged information when the GOF ban was lifted for corona- and influenza viruses are warning about a coming influenza bird flu pandemic.

Dr. Robert Redfield was Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—which, like the NIH, operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—when the GOF ban was lifted for corona- and influenza viruses.

This is important because Dr. Redfield recently told NewsNation he’s “obviously most worried about bird flu.”

“Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier. But this virus is already now in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw: cattle,” he said in the interview. “But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months.”

“That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses—and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the Great Pandemic—where they’re teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans.”

In an earlier interview with Centerpoint TV, Redfield predicted the coming influenza pandemic would be much worse than COVID.

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” he said. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood