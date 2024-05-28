An October 2023 publication in Vaccines confirms pro-depopulation globalist Bill Gates is funding research into new mRNA vaccines for influenza, amid recent signs of an apparently imminent bird flu pandemic.

The United States and Europe are currently taking steps to acquire or manufacture more H5N1 bird flu jabs.

The Vaccines publication represents a comprehensive review, supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that discusses the research, development, and regulatory challenges involved in developing novel influenza vaccines.

It points out that “researchers are actively pursuing the development of next-generation and universal influenza vaccines to provide comprehensive protection against potential pandemic subtypes or strains.”

The paper claims that “novel influenza vaccines with advanced technologies have significantly improved the effectiveness and efficiency of vaccination.”

It anticipates that “next-generation mRNA-based and universal influenza vaccines” are currently in advanced stages of clinical trials.

The new jabs “are likely to be approved within the next few years.”

Emphasizing the speed with which these new technologies can be rolled out, the study authors claim that regulatory pathways for influenza vaccines have established “accelerated and flexible procedures” that allow for more “timely responses to pandemics.”

“In the future, these collective efforts are expected to support the authorization of novel influenza vaccines and preparedness for influenza outbreaks,” they write.

The paper’s acknowledgment section identifies Gates as a key financial supporter of the work and references his foundation’s office in Beijing, China.

“The authors of this paper gratefully acknowledge the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Beijing Representative Office and Tsinghua-Peking Center for Life Sciences,” the publication reads, citing grant number INV-046112.

Various U.S. agencies have acknowledged China’s involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about Gates’ activities in the country.

In February 2023, the U.S. Energy Department concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab accident in Wuhan.

Gates made multiple financial contributions (here) to Wuhan University, located less than a mile from the WIV, in the years leading up to the COVID pandemic.

The globalist billionaire has made alarming statements regarding the ultimate purpose of vaccines, suggesting they play a role in decreasing the number of people on Earth.

During a live 2010 “TED Talk” presentation, Gates claimed that vaccines can help “lower” the world’s population.

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” he said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett, who infamously developed a life-saving COVID protocol using the corticosteroid budesonide, suggests that Gates and China are promoting a type of modRNA with synthetic pseudouridine.

He points out that several countries are compensating for harm caused by these modRNA COVID vaccines and warns against repeating such experiments.

“The same suspects, the same modus operandi. Bill Gates and Communist China are working to push modRNA made with synthetic pseudouridine. Cambridge University published findings of frameshifting due to pseudouridine causing abnormal protein formation,” said Dr. Bartlett. “Australia, the UK, the US, and other nations are paying compensation for the injured and dead caused by modRNA COVID shots. We should not repeat this human experiment again.”

Headline Image Credit: This file is from the Audiovisual Service website of the European Commission and is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, according to Wikimedia Commons. Adjusted image warmth, vibrance, and saturation.