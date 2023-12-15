Last month, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) granted approval for ARCT-154, a “self-amplifying mRNA” (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for initial vaccination and booster for adults 18 years and older.

Using “next generation mRNA technology,” these self-amplifying vaccines not only instruct the body’s cells to make the coronavirus spike protein—like the original mRNA COVID vaccines do—but they also instruct cells to make an enzyme that makes “copies of the original strand of RNA.”

This process leads to the production of even more spike protein within the body than first-generation mRNA COVID jabs produce.

Purported “benefits” of samRNA include extended duration (time) and magnitude (amount) of spike protein creation, a “strong” immune response, and requiring a smaller dose than original mRNA jabs.

But Japan is not the only country developing this technology.

On Thursday, the White House reiterated its agreements with CastleVax, Codagenix, and Gritstone Bio to develop three new COVID vaccines, as part of its ‘Project NextGen’ endeavor.

Gritstone Bio has been developing its own samRNA vaccine platform for some time now, the company being granted two new U.S. patents for the technology in December 2022.

The Biden administration then awarded the vaccine manufacturer a $433-million contract in September of this year “to conduct a mid-stage study of its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”

The U.S. government’s sponsorship of samRNA COVID vaccines comes as researchers from the University of Cambridge recently discovered a significant unintended immune response triggered by the original mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in approximately one-third (25-30%) of recipients.

This negative response is attributed to a “glitch” in how the body interprets mRNA vaccines’ genetic instructions.

In a study published this month in Nature, Cambridge doctors revealed that the body’s cells often misread the vaccine mRNA roughly 10% of the time.

The glitch, called “frameshifting,” leads to the production of unintended “rogue” proteins that elicit an immune system “flare-up” response in which the body “attacks” itself.

“The safety concern for future mRNA medicines is that mis-directed immunity has huge potential to be harmful, so off-target immune responses should always be avoided,” Cambridge University’s Dr. James Thaventhiran warned.

If regular COVID jabs misread mRNA 10% of the time and cause immune system problems in a third of vaccine recipients, questions are raised as to how many more mRNA misreadings and immune system problems will be caused by the new samRNA jabs meant to produce even more copies of RNA.

Gritstone Bio is owned by BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, the same asset managers who own mRNA vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. BlackRock and State Street are official partners of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Gritstone Bio also receives funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates, also an official partner at the WEF, claimed during a 2010 “TED Talk” presentation that vaccines can help “lower” the world population. “First, we’ve got population,” Gates told the audience. “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Image credit: Maria Voigt and PDB-101 (link); used as background

Image credit: Tregoning, J.S., Brown, E.S., Cheeseman, H.M., Flight, K.E., Higham, S.L., Lemm, N.-M., Pierce, B.F., Stirling, D.C., Wang, Z. and Pollock, K.M. (2020), Vaccines for COVID-19. Clin. Exp. Immunol., 202: 162-192. https://doi.org/10.1111/cei.13517 (link)