The United States had an extensive offensive biological weapons program stretching back at least to World War II and the Cold War era.

Officially launching in the spring of 1943 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the U.S. biological weapons program weaponized and stockpiled seven bio-agents including anthrax, tularemia, brucellosis, Q-fever, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, botulinum toxin, and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B.

The program conducted research, development, production, and testing of biological weapons at facilities like Fort Detrick in Maryland, Pine Bluff in Arkansas, and Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

Field testing involved dispersing actual agents and simulants over wide areas across 66 locations, even on non-consenting individuals.

The specific dates, locations, and substances used are detailed in a 1977 Army report.

The stated purpose of the tests was to study parameters like vulnerability to attack, downwind travel distances, dispersion patterns, and effects of meteorological conditions, buildings, and terrain.

Though public safety was stated as the foremost consideration, the tests exposed unsuspecting civilians and military personnel to biological agents and simulants without their knowledge or consent.

Here’s a list of some of the tests:

Operation Sea-Spray (1950) : The U.S. Navy conducted a biological warfare test by releasing the bacteria Serratia marcescens over San Francisco to study the feasibility of airborne bioweapon attacks. This led to a spike in pneumonia-like illnesses and one known death.

Project 112/SHAD (1960s) : As part of this series of tests, the U.S. Department of Defense released various biological and chemical agents on American soil and in international waters to study their effects on military personnel. Agents used included the bacteria Bacillus globigii and various chemical agents.

New York City Subway Experiment (1966) : The U.S. Army’s Special Operations Division released Bacillus subtilis variant Niger into the New York City subway system to observe how the bacteria would spread through the subway system.

Operation Big Buzz (1955) : The U.S. Army released millions of mosquitoes infected with a strain of yellow fever in Georgia to study the potential of using mosquitoes as a vector for biological warfare.

Operation Drop Kick (1956-1957) : Similar to Operation Big Buzz, this operation involved releasing mosquitoes to test their potential as biological warfare vectors.

Operation Big Itch (1954): The U.S. Army released fleas to study their ability to carry and spread diseases as part of a biological warfare strategy.

1975 Biological Weapons Convention Treaty

As previously reported on this website, the ‘Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and On Their Destruction’—known as the “Biological Weapons Convention” (BWC)—was opened for signature in April 1972 and took effect in March 1975.

With nearly 200 countries joining the group, the BWC is the cornerstone of the international framework for regulating biological arms.

A bioweapon, or biological weapon, is a disease-causing organism or toxin intended to harm or kill humans, animals, or plants.

These weapons, which include viruses, bacteria, fungi, and toxic substances, are intended to spread diseases and cause extensive harm.

Deadly and devastating, bioweapons are generally prohibited under international law.

The BWC treaty was “designed to ban biological weapons by prohibiting the development, production, and stockpiling of biological agents as well as related equipment and delivery systems that are intended for hostile use,” according to a 2003 report from the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), an international nonprofit security organization focused on reducing nuclear and biological threats.

However, the BWC does not ban the use of biological weapons outright.

Whether a bioweapon is prohibited or allowed to be developed is a matter of “purpose.”

The BWC distinguishes between developing bioweapons for “peaceful” or “hostile” purposes.

Article I of the treaty gives countries the “right” to maintain biological weapons for alleged “prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful” purposes, like vaccine development.

“Countries are allowed to develop medicines and vaccines to combat naturally occurring outbreaks of diseases as well as defensive measure[s] to combat the effects of biological weapons,” NTI explains.

This gives governments all over the world the ability to experiment with “the most dangerous pathogens and toxins” known to man.

“Even the most dangerous pathogens and toxins cannot be banned outright because of their dual-use nature, including the development of vaccines as well as other peaceful uses such as the employment of botulinum toxin for cosmetic and medical therapy,” according to NTI.

That governments are allowed to develop both the problem, a dangerous virus, and the solution, a vaccine for that virus, simultaneously, raises the possibility of a conflict of interest.

This is because the same entities responsible for addressing the crisis also have a vested interest in its continuation for the sake of vaccine development, distribution, and sale.

Questions are raised about world governments’ potentially nefarious intentions behind bioweapons and corresponding vaccine development.

COVID-19

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a virus created in a laboratory at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The WIV had been conducting gain-of-function experiments—which make viruses more infectious and deadly—on coronaviruses with funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) through EcoHealth Alliance.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab “incident” in Wuhan.

But the government was simultaneously developing a vaccine for COVID.

In the three decades before the pandemic through March 2022, the U.S. invested at least $32 billion to develop, produce, and purchase mRNA COVID vaccines, according to a March 2023 publication in The British Medical Journal (BMJ).

A U.S. House of Representatives interim report on the origins of the COVID pandemic concluded that there are “indications” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have been tied to China’s biological weapons research program.

Representatives Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have similarly argued that COVID was a man-made bioweapon.

If a laboratory is the ultimate origin of the COVID pandemic, it could also be the origin of the apparently coming influenza bird flu pandemic.

Bird Flu

Since 2017, the U.S. has only allowed gain-of-function experiments to be performed on two virus families: coronavirus and influenza.

One caused the 2019 COVID pandemic, the other is apparently causing the coming bird flu pandemic, raising questions about the government’s role in both.

An Associated Press report from today reveals more than 4 million chickens in Iowa will have to be killed after a case of bird flu was detected at a large egg farm.

The situation follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) $1 million collaboration with China to conduct gain-of-function experiments on bird flu viruses.

The same USDA has been developing a vaccine for bird flu, signifying the government’s creation of both the problem (a virus) and its solution (a vaccine).

We now know the agency has been making a vaccine that will use controversial mRNA technology.

Astoundingly, the vaccine is meant to protect from the very same influenza virus, subtype, and clade that is causing the apparently coming bird flu pandemic: 2.3.4.4b H5N1.

A virus subtype refers to major genetic lineages within a virus species, while a clade represents a more recent evolutionary branch or group of variants sharing a common ancestor within a subtype.

Confirming the U.S. government has been planning for a bird flu pandemic, Congress passed, and Joe Biden signed into law, a $1.2 trillion spending package in March that allocated $708,272,000 for “emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases.”

‘Emerging’ refers to newly identified or evolving infectious diseases, while ‘zoonotic’ infectious diseases are those that can be transmitted between animals and humans.

Bird flu fits both of these descriptions.

“For carrying out titles II, III, and XVII, and section 2821 of the PHS Act, and titles II and IV of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with respect to emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases, $708,272,000,” the bill reads on page 489.

While this section of the bill does not identify a specific zoonotic disease by name, a later section earmarks another $315,000,000 for a coming “influenza (flu) pandemic,” including “the production of pandemic influenza vaccines.”

Bird flu is an influenza virus.

“$315,000,000 shall be for expenses necessary to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic, of which $280,000,000 shall remain available until expended for activities including the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools,” the section reads.

This means Congress had readied over a billion U.S. taxpayer dollars for a future animal-to-human infectious disease like influenza by March 2024, well before anyone—save this website—was warning about bird flu.

Moreover, Dr. Robert Redfield—who was Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the gain-of-function ban was lifted for corona- and influenza viruses—recently told NewsNation he’s “obviously most worried about bird flu.”

“Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier. But this virus is already now in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw: cattle,” he said in the interview. “But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months.”

“That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses—and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the Great Pandemic—where they’re teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans.”

In an earlier interview with Centerpoint TV, the former CDC director predicted the coming influenza pandemic would be much worse than COVID.

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” he said. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room director and former adviser on Texas Governor Rick Perry’s ‘Health Disparities Taskforce,’ has told this website he believes we could be witnessing a “bioweapon” attack in the making.

“I’m extremely concerned that the public will not be able to connect the dots,” says Dr. Bartlett, recipient of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Meritorious Service Award. “I anticipate the same playbook that was used during COVID will be used during this potential future bird flu pandemic.”

“We need to entertain the possibility that we will be dealing with a bioweapon, not a natural phenomenon. It might be that the mainstream messaging and propaganda broadcast to the American people will be to call it a normal ‘Flu A’ that spun out in nature, when in reality it’s a mass casualty bioweapon event with an influenza virus that was genetically engineered in a lab,” he added.

“After all, it took years for the FBI and U.S. Department of Energy to confirm COVID-19 was a genetically engineered, man-made product of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

