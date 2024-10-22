A monumental lawsuit filed on October 15, 2024, in the Southern District of Texas accuses Joe Biden, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Alejandro Mayorkas, and other top officials of “murder,” “treason,” “genocide,” and facilitating the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The plaintiffs in Yellen et al v. Biden et al (Case No. 3:24-cv-00297) argue that the administration’s policies, particularly concerning COVID-19 vaccines, 5G technology, and chemtrails, are part of a deliberate plan to harm the American public.

The 114-page filing lists an array of alleged crimes that extend into multiple domains, demanding immediate court action.

Plaintiffs and Defendants

The plaintiffs, led by Mike Yellen, Christy K. Albinson, Shelby Rosana, and several others, claim they have been “targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

They specifically assert that they have “lost and will continue to lose friends and family to these same weapons of mass destruction.”

The plaintiffs bring forth an expansive case against prominent government officials, including President Joe Biden, Dr. Rochelle Walensky (former director of the CDC), and Alejandro Mayorkas (Secretary of Homeland Security), along with other high-ranking members of various federal agencies, such as the FBI and FEMA.

The lawsuit also names numerous “Jane/John Does,” representing individuals within these agencies whom the plaintiffs allege are complicit in a mass-scale assault on U.S. citizens.

Accusations of Genocide and Murder

One of the lawsuit’s most startling claims is that the Biden administration’s actions amount to “genocide” under 18 U.S. Code §1091.

The plaintiffs accuse the government of facilitating the mass harm of American citizens through policies related to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit states that plaintiffs have been harmed by the administration’s push for “mRNA nanoparticle injections” and demands that the court “prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the United States.”

The document also includes an accusation of “murder,” citing 18 U.S. Code §1111.

The plaintiffs argue that government officials have actively engaged in “murder” by pushing for the administration of these vaccines, which they claim contain harmful ingredients.

Chemtrails

The lawsuit takes a sharp turn into accusations of environmental warfare, asserting that the U.S. government is releasing “poisonous heavy metals, chemicals, and other dangerous ingredients into the sky throughout the United States.”

This claim refers to what many describe as “chemtrails”—allegations that the government is deliberately spraying harmful chemicals into the atmosphere.

In one section of the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that harmful “heavy metals and chemicals” have been knowingly released into the atmosphere by various entities, including government bodies like the U.S. Military and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as major airlines such as American, Delta, and United Airlines.

Citing Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, the plaintiffs argue that these substances, many of which are “well-documented carcinogens,” have dangerous, long-lasting health effects on the population.

The plaintiffs also reference "endocrine disrupting chemicals,” which they claim affect the immune system and have been linked to deformities in animals, such as frogs with “hermaphroditic characteristics.”

They further allege that this aerosol “24/7/365 day aerosol assault over our heads” includes substances like “barium, nano aluminum-coated fiberglass, radioactive thorium,” and other toxic elements that have been found in water, soil, and air.

These chemicals, they argue, contribute to a wide range of health issues, including respiratory illnesses and heart disease, with the plaintiffs asserting that the U.S. government has failed to address these dangers.

The plaintiffs believe these actions are part of a larger plot to poison and harm the population.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Mosquitos

Moreover, the lawsuit accuses the government of “releasing deadly mosquitos” as part of a biological warfare effort, further alleging that these actions are intended to cause widespread harm to U.S. citizens.

In the relevant section of the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that government agencies, including the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are violating environmental laws by releasing genetically modified, Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Hawaii.

These mosquitoes are being introduced as part of a project under the guise of controlling non-native mosquito populations and protecting endangered native birds from avian malaria.

The plaintiffs assert that this project involves “billions of mosquitoes” and that it poses a serious threat to Hawaii’s “fragile ecosystems.”

The lawsuit argues that the final Environmental Assessment (EA) falsely claims that the mosquito release will have no significant impact, while documentation shows that the project could lead to severe “environmental impacts” and may not even succeed in its intended purpose.

They further claim that these genetically modified mosquitoes could potentially spread diseases to birds, wildlife, and humans, and might even be used in experiments to vaccinate people “against their will,” referring to these mosquitoes as “1,000 small flying syringes.”

The plaintiffs criticize the lack of proper regulatory oversight, claiming that no Experimental Use Permit (EUP) has been issued by the EPA for this project, thus making the mosquito release illegal.

5G Technology and Radiofrequency Emissions

Another key focus of the lawsuit is the alleged danger posed by 5G technology.

The plaintiffs demand that the government “prohibit radiofrequency from being released” through 5G networks.

They argue that these emissions are harmful and constitute a form of technological warfare, posing a significant threat to public health.

The lawsuit claims that the deployment of 5G is part of a coordinated effort to weaken and damage the U.S. population through harmful exposure to radiofrequency emissions.

In one relevant section of the suit, the plaintiffs claim that “non-ionizing radiation also can cause biological effects in all systems of the body and in wildlife, including changes in DNA.”

They further argue that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have failed to adequately address the health and environmental impacts of this increased exposure.

According to the plaintiffs, 5G technology poses even greater risks, as its infrastructure requires “hundreds of thousands of wireless facilities” to be deployed across the country, subjecting Americans to “involuntary 24/7 radiation.”

The lawsuit critiques the FCC’s failure to consider the consequences of this technology, calling its actions “arbitrary and capricious.”

Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biological Warfare

The plaintiffs further allege that the U.S. government is deploying “biological weapons” in violation of 18 U.S. Code §175, which prohibits the development and use of such weapons.

They claim that the release of harmful substances through vaccines, environmental programs, and technological measures like 5G qualifies as the use of “weapons of mass destruction.”

The plaintiffs argue that these actions are part of a larger agenda to control and harm the public under the guise of national policy.

Call for Immediate Court Action

The plaintiffs request that the court take swift action to address what they view as an imminent and ongoing threat.

They seek an injunction to stop the government from “releasing poisonous heavy metals, chemicals and other dangerous ingredients into the sky” and to halt the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and 5G technology.

Additionally, the plaintiffs demand that the court order the government to “secure the borders around the United States, by stopping illegal migrants and terrorist groups from entering the United States.”

Whether the court will entertain these accusations or dismiss the case remains to be seen, but the plaintiffs’ sweeping demands and detailed accusations will likely provoke significant debate in both legal and political circles.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'