Tennessee authorities are claiming they can’t enforce recently passed legislation in their state that prohibits geoengineering practices involving the release of chemicals into the sky, what some call “chemtrails,” because the state doesn’t have jurisdiction.

The bill (SB 2691/HB 2063) prohibits “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

It was signed into law by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in April of this year and went into effect July 1.

Despite the bill’s passage, airplanes continue to emit trails that linger in the Tennessee skies, slowly disperse, and eventually turn the sky an unnatural misty gray color, raising health and environmental concerns.

Tennesseans noticed.

According to staff for Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts (R-District 32), one of the bill’s sponsors, thousands of concerned citizens have reached out to the representative’s office to voice their dismay that the law, which represents the will of the people, is being ignored.

Rep. Fritts’ staff told this website they are powerless to do anything about the situation and pointed us to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

TDEC is mentioned in the bill, which prohibits geoengineering activity “WHEREAS, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is responsible for monitoring air, soil, and water quality, and regulating industrial and agricultural emissions into the air, soil, and water within the State of Tennessee to ensure the safety of the public, while not impeding agriculture or commerce within the state.”

But when this website reached out to TDEC, the agency said it “does not have regulatory authority, via permitting or otherwise, over emissions from aircraft.”

A TDEC spokesperson cited Section 233 of the Clean Air Act (CAA), codified at 42 U.S.C. § 7573, which says that “[n]o State or political subdivision thereof may adopt or attempt to enforce any standard respecting emissions of any air pollutant from any aircraft or engine thereof unless such standard is identical to a standard applicable to such aircraft under this part.”

The CCA is a federal law, meaning it apparently trumps state laws like SB 2691/HB 2063.

It is unclear whether SB 2691/HB 2063 represents a standard “identical to a standard applicable to such aircraft under this part,” which could mean the bill does give Tennessee jurisdiction to police chemtrails.

Interestingly, section 7412 of the federal law characterizes chemicals like sulfur, arsenic, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, calcium, and nickel compounds as “hazardous air pollutants.”

All of these are reportedly used in chemtrails.

The spokesperson for TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution Control indicated the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exclusively regulates aviation safety and airspace use, while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets aircraft emissions standards, which the FAA enforces under the authority of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

They wrote in an email:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has the exclusive authority to regulate aviation safety and air space use by aircraft. Aircraft emissions are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Section 231 of the CAA, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 7571, directs the EPA to establish aircraft engine emissions standards for any air pollutant that could “reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.” The CAA further dictates in Section 232, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 7572, that the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) is responsible for enforcing the standards established by EPA in Section 231. DOT has delegated this enforcement responsibility to the FAA. The FAA ensures compliance with these regulations by reviewing and approving certification test plans, procedures, test reports and engine emissions certification levels.

Ironically, a federal law called the “Clean Air Act” is blocking Tennesseans from enjoying clean air.

It remains to be seen whether TDEC’s assessment of the situation is correct, in which case it will take a new federal law—perhaps to be introduced by U.S. senators and representatives from Tennessee—to stop chemtrails, or whether some legal loophole gives SB 2691/HB 2063 jurisdiction to halt chemtrail dispersion in the state.

In June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on geoengineering efforts.

