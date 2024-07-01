As of today, Tennessee’s groundbreaking legislation prohibiting geoengineering experiments, particularly the release of chemicals into the atmosphere from airplanes, is officially in effect.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'

Governor Bill Lee’s (R) signature in April marked the final step in making Tennessee the first state to ban such activities, commonly referred to as “chemtrails.”

The legislation, formally known as SB 2691/HB 2063, was spearheaded by Representative Monty Fritts (R) and Senator Steve Southerland (R).

The law explicitly forbids the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

The move addresses growing concerns over stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), a process in which aircraft release chemicals into the sky purportedly to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

The process is said to combat so-called climate change.

Critics argue that such geoengineering practices pose significant risks to human health and the environment.

A report by the international group Climate Overshoot Commission argues dangerous experimental geoengineering methods including controversial solar radiation modification (SRM), which involves dispersing chemicals to reflect sunlight, need to be halted until they have been researched thoroughly.

“Countries should adopt a moratorium on the deployment of solar radiation modification and large-scale outdoor experiments that would carry risk of significant transboundary harm,” it said. “The world does not yet know enough to make informed decisions about solar radiation modification.”

“Early scientific evidence suggests that solar radiation modification could reduce some climate risks but would also introduce significant new risks,” the report warned.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The bill’s progress through the Tennessee legislature saw substantial support, passing the Senate with 25 ‘ayes’ to 6 ‘nays’ and the House with 70 ‘yes’ votes to 22 ‘no’ votes.

Governor Lee’s approval in April concluded the legislative process, and the law is now active as of July 1, 2024.

The law’s passage followed significant debate, including testimony from Dr. Denise Sibley, a Tennessee-based medical doctor, who presented evidence countering skepticism about ongoing geoengineering efforts.

Dr. Sibley highlighted a White House document acknowledging federal funding for SRM research, despite public denials of such activities.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) report released in June 2023 underscored the relevance of the new law.

The report confirmed ongoing SRM research and mentioned both “covertly and openly” conducted geoengineering projects.

Tennessee’s new law stands as a landmark decision in the regulation of geoengineering.

As the law takes effect, all eyes are on its implementation and compliance.

Tennessee’s decisive action could inspire other states to evaluate and regulate geoengineering practices, ensuring transparency and public safety in environmental interventions.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood