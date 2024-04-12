Bill Banning Geoengineering 'Chemtrails' Signed Into Law by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee: First in the U.S.
"Geoengineering experiments" and "intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere" now prohibited in the state.
In an unprecedented move to protect human health and the environment, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) on Thursday signed into law a bill prohibiting the federal government from engaging in geoengineering experimentation involving the release of potentially dangerous chemicals into the sky, what some refer to as “chemtrails.”
Chemtrails are the tracks left behind by aircraft as they release chemicals into the air, a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).
Governor Lee’s signature makes Tennessee the first state in the country to ban geoengineering.
The new law will take effect July 1, 2024.
While the term ‘chemtrails’ is not found in the text of the bill, the law effectively forbids them.
The legislation (SB 2691/HB 2063) prohibits “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”
The ban is necessary because “the risk to human health and environmental welfare from broad scale geoengineering is currently not well understood.”
Video source: YouTube/@TheDimming
Earlier this month, the bill passed the Tennessee House with 70 ‘yes’ votes and 22 ‘no’ votes.
In March, it passed the Senate 25 to 6.
The ban applies where “it is documented that the federal government or other entities acting on the federal government’s behalf or at the federal government’s request may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere, and those activities may occur within the State of Tennessee,” the bill reads.
In June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.
Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.
SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.
The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”
You can read the Tennessee bill below:
