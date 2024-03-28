Dr. Denise Sibley (MD) testified before Tennessee’s House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday regarding a bill that would ban the U.S. government from engaging in geoengineering experimentation in her state.

In her decisive testimony before the committee, Dr. Sibley expertly countered skepticism from Democrat State Representative Justin Jones regarding the reality of geoengineering efforts, specifically those involving stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), what some call “chemtrails” (short for “chemical trails”).

The discussion centered around a bill, introduced by Representative Monty Fritts (R) and Senator Steve Southerland (R), that seeks to prohibit federal geoengineering experiments in Tennessee.

The legislation has already passed the State Senate 25–6, but still needs to be voted on in the House.

The debate brought to the forefront two critical exchanges between Dr. Sibley and Representative Jones, which shed light on government admissions concerning geoengineering activities and so-called chemtrails.

Government Acknowledgment of Geoengineering

During the committee hearing, Representative Jones raised doubts by referencing a White House report (here), suggesting it disproved any ongoing geoengineering activities under the Biden-Harris administration.

“I looked up the report that you mentioned from the White House,” Jones said.

“And on the page where this report is provided, it states that this report does not signify any change in policy or activity by the Biden-Harris administration.”

He said the document claims “there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.”

The representative made it appear the document was “refuting” Sibley’s claims.

“This is on the White House website that this report is included with, and so it’s refuting, I guess, the assertion that was made today that this is happening,” he stated.

Refuting his claim, Dr. Sibley pointed out a significant admission within the same document that Jones cited, that the government has already been funding for some time what is called solar radiation modification (SRM), a process involving spraying chemicals into the sky to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

She explained: “On page 43 in the second paragraph, it says ‘The federal government conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification. Congress has directed NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, to fund SRM research as part of its Earth Radiation Budget Program for the last several years.’”

“So something must have been happening,” she added.

The revelation was a direct counter to Jones’ interpretation, showcasing an explicit acknowledgment by the government of its engagement in geoengineering research, contradicting the notion of non-involvement presented by Jones.

‘Covert’ Geoengineering Operations

In further discussions, Rep. Jones expressed skepticism about the government conducting such geoengineering operations “secretly,” suggesting that such a vast and covert program was implausible.

Jones asked the medical doctor: “Do you think that this is happening secretly? Is that what your claim is, that this type of solar radiation modification, geoengineering. Do you think it's happening secretly by our government? Is that what you're trying to tell us? Dr. Sibley?”

Sibley responded by referencing the same White House report, which explicitly mentioned “covert” geoengineering operations: “And then on page[s] 6 and 12, they do mention this term, which I found disturbing, ‘covertly and openly’ twice,” she said.

“And that’s a direct quotation, ‘covertly and openly’ twice. So that’s just from their document, not mine.”

This admission within the government document starkly refuted Jones’ skepticism regarding the secrecy of these operations, indicating that the government itself had not ruled out the possibility of geoengineering activities being conducted covertly.

Sibley provided a compelling argument against Jones’ skepticism, presenting undeniable evidence from government documents about the acknowledgment and potential covert nature of geoengineering efforts.

Through Sibley’s informed and precise testimony, the discussion highlighted the significant implications of government involvement in geoengineering, underscoring the importance of the proposed legislation in Tennessee to regulate such activities.

You can watch the exchange below:

The full committee hearing can be viewed here.

