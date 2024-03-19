A new bill in Tennessee prohibiting the federal government from engaging in geoengineering experimentation involving the release of chemicals into the sky, what some refer to as “chemtrails,” passed the State Senate on Monday.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

The legislation passed with 25 ‘ayes’ and 6 ‘nays.’

Senators voting aye were: Bowling, Briggs, Crowe, Gardenhire, Haile, Jackson, Johnson, Lowe, Lundberg, Massey, Niceley, Pody, Powers, Reeves, Roberts, Rose, Southerland, Stevens, Swann, Taylor, Walley, Watson, White, Yager, and Speaker McNally.

Senators voting nay were: Akbari, Campbell, Kyle, Lamar, Oliver, and Yarbro.

You can read the bill here:

Amendment That Makes The Bill (014295) 22.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As this website reported earlier this month, chemtrails are the tracks left behind by aircraft as they release chemicals into the air, a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

The Tennessee bill, introduced by Representative Monty Fritts (R) and Senator Steve Southerland (R), would ban the government from engaging in such experimentation.

“The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited,” the bill reads.

The ban applies where “it is documented that the federal government or other entities acting on the federal government’s behalf or at the federal government’s request may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere, and those activities may occur within the State of Tennessee.”

Similar legislation has been introduced in at least six other states:

Kentucky introduced HB506 and SB217

Rhode Island introduced SB2540

New Hampshire entered HB1700

Illinois entered SB134

South Dakota entered SB215

Connecticut entered SB302

In the same of so-called “climate change,” efforts have been made to block the sun with dangerous chemicals like sulfur dioxide, sulfates, and titanium dioxide.

This is despite recent California, New York, and Illinois legislation proposing bans on titanium dioxide in food.

The European Union (EU) has also banned titanium dioxide in food, citing safety and genotoxicity concerns.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood