Last month, Republican legislators in New Hampshire introduced a bill that would ban the “intentional release” of chemicals into the air.

The legislation, called “The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act,” prohibits “the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.”

It also provides penalties for violations.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican state Representatives Jason Gerhard (Merrimack-25) and Kelley Potenza (Strafford-19).

The representatives argue that atmospheric geoengineering harms human health, the environment, as well as their state’s economy by releasing polluting emissions:

“The general court finds that many atmospheric activities such as weather modification, stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), solar radiation modification (SRM), and other forms of geoengineering, involving the intentional release of polluting emissions, harm human health and safety, the environment, agriculture, wildlife, aviation, state security, and the economy of the state of New Hampshire,” the bill reads.

“It is therefore the intention of the general court to prohibit SAI geoengineering and other intentionally polluting activities in New Hampshire’s atmosphere and/or at ground level, as further set forth by the terms and provisions of this chapter to preserve the safe, healthful, and peaceful uses of New Hampshire’s atmosphere for people, wildlife, and agriculture by prohibiting deliberate atmospheric pollution and manipulation of the environment, providing enforcement and penalties for violative activity.”

If the bill passes, the commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services “shall immediately issue a cease-and-desist order upon the discovery of stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), cloud seeding, weather modification or other atmospheric polluting activity.”

The bill will make it a felony to use “an unmarked or unidentified aircraft or other vehicle or facility to carry out SAI geoengineering, weather modification, cloud-seeding, or other polluting atmospheric activity.”

Individuals participating in releasing hazardous materials into the air “shall pay a fine of not less than $500,000 or be imprisoned for not less than 2 years, or both.”

The bill also mandates the state’s environmental services department to post advertisements in newspapers and on the departmental Internet website “to encourage the public to monitor, measure, document and report present, potential and past incidents that may constitute stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), cloud seeding or other polluting atmospheric activities.”

You can track the bill’s progress here.