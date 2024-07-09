Kristen Meghan, a former U.S. Air Force officer who specialized in bioenvironmental engineering, has come forward with allegations that the U.S. government is involved in weather modification through the use of hazardous chemicals, a practice often referred to as “chemtrails.”

In a recent interview with Kla.TV, Meghan recounted her initial skepticism about the existence of chemtrails, a term commonly used to describe the streaks left in the sky by aircraft, which some believe are laced with chemical agents.

The former Air Force officer explained that her role in bioenvironmental engineering initially led her to dismiss such claims as conspiracy theories.

However, her investigations while attempting to debunk the theory led her to realize she was directly approving the very chemicals purportedly used in these operations.

“I figured, I thought that was insane,” Meghan stated. “Why would we do something like that? Modify the weather by using hazardous materials in our atmosphere?”

Her attempts to disprove the theory only revealed more troubling evidence.

“It really shook the core of my oath,” she said.

Meghan conducted extensive sampling and investigations, which ultimately convinced her that these activities were indeed happening.

“I realized it was actually coming right out of my office as I was one of the people that was approving the chemicals,” she revealed. “I did a lot of sampling, a lot of investigation, and I blew the whistle and I got out.”

Meghan emphasized that she now uses her credentials, oath, and expertise to help people understand the reality of these practices.

She disclosed that the chemicals being released into the atmosphere include nanoparticulate metals such as strontium and aluminum, as well as silver iodide.

These substances, according to Meghan, are introduced in quantities far exceeding those found in conventional industrial applications.

She pointed out that these materials are typically engineered out of workplaces due to their hazardous nature.

“The odd part of it was the quantities that I saw them coming in, the form that they were coming in,” Meghan explained.

She highlighted the discrepancies in safety data sheets for these chemicals, noting missing information about personal protective equipment, disposal methods, and shipping protocols.

“When key information is missing, I ask questions. And my questions led to demonization. And I knew I found something I shouldn't have.”

The former officer highlighted the severe health implications of these chemicals.

“It’s getting into the food, it’s getting into the soil,” she stated, emphasizing the difficulty wastewater treatment plants face in filtering out these toxicants.

Meghan warned of the potential for widespread contamination of food and water supplies, saying, “It’s not small quantities because when you are putting things above us, the dissipation rates are dependent on weather and climate.”

Meghan also linked these activities to a rise in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, as well as respiratory issues like asthma and persistent allergies.

“It’s horrible. That’s why you can ban it anywhere. We’ve had states in the United States ban it,” she said, adding that public awareness and action are crucial.

The issue of weather modification is not just a matter of environmental impact but also of transparency and accountability.

Meghan pointed to instances where governments have admitted to such practices, only to retract their statements following public outcry.

She cited the case of Dubai, where weather modification was openly acknowledged before being hastily denied.

“Remember Dubai? And then when people got upset, they retracted it, but the can was already opened.”

Meghan urged the public to recognize the broader implications of geoengineering, which she described as “messing with mother nature.”

She called for a unified response across political lines to address and halt these practices.

“The same people who demonized me five, ten years ago are now going, ‘Wow,’ because they’re finding it’s openly admitted in all of our U.S. documents. The U.S. is absolutely not the only country doing it.”

You can watch Meghan’s interview below:

