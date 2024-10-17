In this video report, I show you the national and local hit pieces that have been published to attack my reporting on potential NEXRAD weather modification and explain how the mainstream media is downplaying and misrepresenting the power behind these radio frequency transmissions.

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

In this video report, I discuss the mainstream media’s attempts to discredit my reporting on NEXRAD weather modification, with hit pieces from USA Today, local ABC affiliates, and others calling it a “conspiracy theory.”

I explain how NEXRAD’s significant power—up to 32 gigawatts ERP per pulse—is potentially capable of influencing storm paths through a repelling effect, and the extensive network of 159 stations across the U.S. that emit millions of high-energy pulses daily.

I point out how media outlets and “experts” downplay or misrepresent these transmissions, focusing on straw-man arguments and failing to address the real impact of these pulses.

I highlight past instances, like Hurricane Helene, where geoengineering experts suggested potential weather manipulation.

I also reference the growing distrust in mainstream media, questioning their motives and the lack of transparency about NEXRAD’s capabilities.

