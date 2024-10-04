The U.S. Department of Energy and the Pentagon have spent over $2.5 billion on lithium mining and battery projects in the lead-up to the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The death toll has risen to 215, with hundreds still missing, and survivors are in desperate need of food, water, power, and cellphone service.

Meanwhile, a sinister theory is gaining traction online, suggesting the government may use the devastation in North Carolina, which contains valuable lithium deposits, to seize land for lithium mining.

The theory speculates that corporate interests tied to global battery demand, driven by so-called “climate change” initiatives, may have influenced the events, as the U.S. continues its massive investment in lithium despite the ongoing disaster.

A Twitter (X) post with over 3 million views by user @eveforamerica features a video of a woman suggesting that Hurricane Helene’s devastation of an area with large lithium deposits in North Carolina may allow the government to seize land for lithium mining, with man-made weather modification and corporate interests (like BlackRock and Vanguard) possibly influencing events.

Incidentally, much of the U.S. agency funds for lithium projects are allocated from the ‘Defense Production Act,’ which states that “the security of the United States is dependent on the ability of the domestic industrial base to supply materials and services for the national defense and to prepare for and respond to military conflicts, natural or man-caused disasters, or acts of terrorism within the United States.”

This quote from the Defense Production Act is significant in light of the conspiracy theory, as it mentions responding to both “man-caused” and “natural disasters,” fueling speculation that the devastation in lithium-rich North Carolina could be used as a pretext for government or corporate interests to exploit the region for lithium mining.

Globally, McKinsey & Co. projects the battery market could grow over 30% annually, exceeding $400 billion and 4.7 terawatt hours by 2030, driven largely by lithium demand.

This massive spending on lithium-related projects by both the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense has only fueled speculation and outrage, as critics question the government’s priorities amidst the ongoing crisis.

Here’s a breakdown of the government’s lithium investments across the United States according to the DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains and recent Pentagon press releases (here; here; here; here):

Department of Defense Lithium Projects: $134.7 Million

Lithium Nevada Corporation (Lithium Nevada) Project: Accelerate Development of Domestic Lithium Carbonate Processing and Production

Federal Cost Share: $11.8 million

Location: McDermitt Caldera, Humboldt County, Nevada

Focus: Lithium carbonate extraction and processing. Albemarle Corporation Project: Expansion of Domestic Lithium Mining for U.S. Battery Supply Chains

Federal Cost Share: $90 million

Location: Kings Mountain, North Carolina

Focus: Reopening and expansion of domestic lithium mining. Nano One Materials Corp. Project: Increase Production of Active Materials for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cathodes

Federal Cost Share: $12.9 million

Location: Candiac, Québec and Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Focus: Production of active materials for LFP cathodes. Electra Battery Materials Corporation Project: Establish Sustainable Cobalt Sulfate Production for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Federal Cost Share: $20 million

Location: Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada

Focus: Production of cobalt sulfate, a critical material for lithium-ion batteries.

Department of Energy Lithium Projects: $2,388,374,071

American Battery Technology Company Project: Commercial Scale Battery Recycling Facility

Location: South Carolina

Federal Cost Share: $150,000,000 Albemarle U.S., Inc. Project: Lithium Metal Anode for Advanced Batteries

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina region

Federal Cost Share: $67,075,044 SWA Lithium LLC Project: Commercial Domestic Production of Lithium Carbonate

Location: Lewisville, Arkansas

Federal Cost Share: $225,000,000 TerraVolta Resources Project: Commercial Scale Lithium Extraction Facility

Location: Texarkana region, Arkansas

Federal Cost Share: $225,000,000 Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC Project: High Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate for Lithium-ion Batteries

Location: Baton Rouge area, Louisiana

Federal Cost Share: $166,128,094 Li Industries, Inc. Project: Direct Recycling-Enabled Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing

Location: Kettering, Ohio

Federal Cost Share: $55,243,798 Albemarle U.S. Inc. Project: Kings Mountain Lithium Materials Processing Plant

Location: Kings Mountain, North Carolina

Federal Cost Share: $149,658,312 American Battery Technology Company Project: Lithium Hydroxide from Unconventional Domestic Resources

Location: Near Tonopah, Nevada

Federal Cost Share: $57,744,831 Koura (Orbia Fluorinated Solutions) Project: Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6) Manufacturing Plant

Location: St. Gabriel, Louisiana

Federal Cost Share: $100,000,000 Forge Battery Project: Commercial Deployment of Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Production Facility

Location: Morrisville, North Carolina

Federal Cost Share: $100,000,000 Ascend Elements Project: Integrated Sustainable Battery Precursor Production (including Lithium)

Location: Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Federal Cost Share: $316,186,575 Cirba Solutions Project: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Expansion

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Federal Cost Share: $74,999,925 ICL-IP America Inc. Project: Lithium Iron Phosphate Cathode Powder Production

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Federal Cost Share: $197,338,492 Solid Power Operating, Inc. Project: Continuous Production of Sulfide-based Solid Electrolyte Materials for Advanced All-Solid-State Batteries

Location: Thornton, Colorado

Federal Cost Share: $50,000,000 Form Energy, Inc. Project: Realizing Advanced Production of Iron-Air Batteries

Location: Weirton, West Virginia

Federal Cost Share: $150,000,000 6K Inc. Project: Plasma Low-Cost Ultra Sustainable Cathode Active Material

Location: Jackson, Tennessee

Federal Cost Share: $50,000,000 NOVONIX Anode Materials LLC Project: Synthetic Graphite Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Federal Cost Share: $100,000,000 Talon Nickel (USA) LLC Project: Advanced Domestic Battery Minerals Processing Facility

Location: Mercer County, North Dakota

Federal Cost Share: $114,846,344

