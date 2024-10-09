Hurricane Milton, now labeled the “storm of the century,” is forecasted to make landfall in Florida tonight and into early Thursday. Residents are closely monitoring NEXRAD radar transmissions, amid concerns they may be influencing the storm’s path.

Reports indicate the hurricane “poses a major threat to life and property as it hammers the state with destructive storm surge, devastating wind damage, potentially catastrophic flooding rainfall and several tornadoes.”

Joe Biden made the claim Milton looks like it could be the “storm of the century,” during a Wednesday briefing with the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal organizations.

NEXRAD Radar Transmissions

Citizens have taken an interest in observing video recordings of NEXRAD (Next Generation Weather Radar) transmissions, some arguing these transmissions are directing the weather, including hurricanes Helene and Milton (here).

NEXRAD represents a network of high-resolution Doppler weather radars operated jointly by the National Weather Service (NWS), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the U.S. Air Force.

NEXRAD emits pulses of radio frequency (RF) energy into the atmosphere, reportedly to detect precipitation and wind patterns in the atmosphere.

The radars function in the S-band frequency range (2700-3000 MHz) and transmit at an astounding peak power level of 1 million watts (1 Megawatt) in just one pulse, equivalent to the power of 1,000 microwave ovens running simultaneously.

This power output vastly exceeds typical household power usage—by thousands of times.

But these pulses can be concentrated in one direction, “resulting in a transmitted signal power level of 32 Gigawatts,” according to the of Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Each NEXRAD station can emit tens of millions of pulses per day, multiplied by the 159 stations located throughout the U.S. and its territories.

Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington of Geoengineering.org argues these transmissions are being used to manipulate the weather.

Wigington is known for his eye-opening chemtrail documentary “The Dimming.”

“[A]ll available science evidence makes clear that atmospheric frequency transmissions can and do have a repelling effect on air masses, especially if and when the air masses have been seeded with electrically conductive nanoparticles,” he explains.

The brighter the blue flash one observes on NEXRAD radar, “the more pronounced and powerful the repelling effect on any air mass or storm in the vicinity will be.”

Wigington, who has been interviewed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Js.), insists this repelling effect can significantly influence a storm’s movement.

He suggests that areas where no flashes were seen are free from this interference: “Where there are no blue flashes, there is no transmission, thus no repelling effect.”

These gaps in transmissions allowed the storm to continue in certain directions unimpeded: “A migrating storm will be hindered from moving toward frequency transmissions and will easily migrate in a direction with no transmissions.”

Below are some screen recordings of NEXRAD radar transmissions that occurred between Sunday and today, obtained from the College of DuPage (COD) website, that show Milton about to hit Florida.

In the videos, these pulses appear to direct weather systems.

Are they influencing Hurricane Milton’s direction of travel?

NOAA Regulates ‘Weather Modification’ Activities

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website admits the existence of “weather modification” projects that involve seeding or dispersing substances into the sky, electrically charged particles or ions into the atmosphere, and “[u]sing lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation.”

On its webpage titled “Weather Modification Project Reports,” NOAA lists the weather modification (geoengineering) activities that must be reported to the agency.

NOAA, operating under the U.S. Department of Commerce, cites U.S. law Title 15, Part 908, Section 1 of the Code of Federal Regulations (15 CFR § 908.1), which provides definitions related to weather modification activities as regulated by the agency.

It also cites Title 15, Part 908, Section 1 (15 CFR § 908.1), which requires maintaining records and submitting reports on weather modification activities.

These laws were passed in the 1970s.

Here’s the list of admitted weather modification technologies:

Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment;

Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog;

Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere;

Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials;

Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere;

Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere;

Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation;

Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation; or

Other activities undertaken with the intent to modify the weather or climate, including solar radiation management activities and experiments

