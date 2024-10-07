With Hurricane Milton now at a catastrophic Category 5, many are questioning if its trajectory is entirely natural—or if it’s being influenced by external factors.

Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington has suggested that storms can be manipulated through frequency transmissions from NEXRAD radar installations, prompting scrutiny over their potential role in steering Milton over Florida.

Below are video recordings obtained by this website showing NEXRAD emissions apparently holding Hurricane Milton localized to the State of Florida.

Over the weekend, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asserted that weather control is possible and pointed to former CIA Director John Brennan’s statements as evidence.

She claims that anyone dismissing this idea is being dishonest, adding that people are aware of the truth and resent those who attempt to hide it.

“Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X (Twitter).

“Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.”

What Is NEXRAD?

NEXRAD, or Next Generation Weather Radar, is a nationwide network of Doppler radars operated by the National Weather Service to monitor weather patterns and storm systems.

NEXRAD radars function in the S-band frequency range (2700-3000 MHz) and transmit at an astounding peak power level of 1 Megawatt (1,000,000 watts) per pulse.

To put this in perspective:

One NEXRAD pulse is equivalent to the power of 1,000 microwave ovens running simultaneously.

Each radar pulse releases a whopping 32 Gigawatts of signal power, directed into the atmosphere.

This power output vastly exceeds typical household power usage—by thousands of times.

These massive power levels are designed to optimize weather tracking, yet their potential to impact atmospheric conditions raises questions.

With a bandwidth of 300 MHz, NEXRAD pulses span nearly three times the initial U.S. cellular network allocation, underscoring the immense scope of energy these radars operate within.

Below is a timelapse showing NEXRAD pulses from October 4–7 apparently keeping Milton over Florida.

The Power of Frequency Transmissions on Weather

According to Wigington, NEXRAD transmissions can have a tangible effect on weather patterns, especially in areas where the air has been infused with conductive nanoparticles.

He explains that atmospheric frequency pulses may repel air masses, effectively guiding the direction of storms.

The blue flashes, seen in radar imagery as circular patterns, represent NEXRAD’s high-energy transmissions.

When these flashes appear, they could be pushing air masses away from NEXRAD sites, while areas without these flashes present no resistance to migrating storms.

In a video released on Monday, powerful blue flashes can be seen pulsing from NEXRAD radars as Hurricane Milton hovers nearby, suggesting a potential steering mechanism at play.

Scientific Context

While the concept of direct weather manipulation remains controversial, there is scientific evidence that large-scale electromagnetic transmissions can interact with the atmosphere.

High-powered frequency waves may ionize air molecules, influencing cloud dynamics and precipitation.

Given the colossal scale of NEXRAD’s energy outputs, it’s feasible that these transmissions could disrupt local atmospheric patterns, possibly altering the path of storms like Hurricane Milton.

For further perspective, the 300 MHz bandwidth used by NEXRAD is larger than the entire FM radio band and significant within the S-band, which extends from 2 to 4 GHz.

This range allows NEXRAD transmissions to penetrate deeply into the atmosphere.

When combined with the power output of each NEXRAD site, these transmissions are thousands of times more potent than typical electromagnetic sources in our daily lives.

Hurricane Milton’s Impact on Florida

As Milton barrels toward Florida’s coastline, local authorities have issued evacuation orders, particularly urgent given the ongoing debris clearance from Hurricane Helene, which struck just two weeks prior.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) stressed that leftover debris could become deadly projectiles in Milton’s high winds and storm surge.

Expected impacts include a storm surge of 8-12 feet in Tampa Bay and rainfall reaching up to 15 inches in certain areas, with flooding and widespread damage likely.

As Florida braces for Milton, experts and officials are closely watching its path.

Natural Path or Engineered?

The question of whether storms like Hurricane Milton are driven solely by natural processes or if they’re influenced by man-made technologies is complex.

Some assert that the vast energy outputs from NEXRAD systems can alter storm paths, while others point to natural climate patterns.

Regardless, the visible blue flashes and their potential implications demand further investigation.

With Hurricane Milton approaching Florida, it’s essential to consider how human technologies may interact with the forces of nature, potentially shaping our weather in ways yet to be fully understood.

