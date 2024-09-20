A brand new study published Thursday in the journal Science confirms that we live in the coolest time it’s ever been on Earth over the last “485 million years.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The findings add important context to the so-called “climate change” debate plagued by alarmism and exaggeration.

A timeline featured in the study represents “the most rigorous reconstruction of Earth’s past temperatures ever produced,” The Washington Post (WaPo) reports.

“Created by combining more than 150,000 pieces of fossil evidence with state-of-the-art climate models, it shows the intimate link between carbon dioxide and global temperatures and reveals that the world was in a much warmer state for most of the history of complex animal life,” the WaPo article explains.

The study also made clear that “the conditions humans are accustomed to are quite different (cooler) from those that have dominated our planet’s history.”

“Life on Earth has endured climates far hotter” than the one people experience today.

The study authors showed Earth’s average temperature once reached 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit, much higher than last year’s 58.96 degrees.

“At its hottest, the study suggests, the Earth’s average temperature reached 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) — far higher than the historic 58.96 F (14.98 C) the planet hit last year,” WaPo points out.

The timeline provided by the authors depicts how the Earth is currently in a much cooler climate compared to earlier periods.

Screenshot from Science.org taken September 20, 2024.

The Washington Post created its own version of the study's graph, making it clearer where we are in the current geological stage.

Screenshot from WashingtonPost.com taken September 20, 2024.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'