'Past 485 Million Years' of Climate Data Confirm Earth Coolest It's Ever Been: Journal 'Science,' Washington Post
"Life on Earth has endured climates far hotter," WaPo article admits.
A brand new study published Thursday in the journal Science confirms that we live in the coolest time it’s ever been on Earth over the last “485 million years.”
The findings add important context to the so-called “climate change” debate plagued by alarmism and exaggeration.
A timeline featured in the study represents “the most rigorous reconstruction of Earth’s past temperatures ever produced,” The Washington Post (WaPo) reports.
“Created by combining more than 150,000 pieces of fossil evidence with state-of-the-art climate models, it shows the intimate link between carbon dioxide and global temperatures and reveals that the world was in a much warmer state for most of the history of complex animal life,” the WaPo article explains.
The study also made clear that “the conditions humans are accustomed to are quite different (cooler) from those that have dominated our planet’s history.”
“Life on Earth has endured climates far hotter” than the one people experience today.
The study authors showed Earth’s average temperature once reached 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit, much higher than last year’s 58.96 degrees.
“At its hottest, the study suggests, the Earth’s average temperature reached 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) — far higher than the historic 58.96 F (14.98 C) the planet hit last year,” WaPo points out.
The timeline provided by the authors depicts how the Earth is currently in a much cooler climate compared to earlier periods.
The Washington Post created its own version of the study's graph, making it clearer where we are in the current geological stage.
I haven't had a 100F. degree day here in CO for about 10 years. A few years back lots of days reached 103-107 with a couple at 114 here.
Climate BS is about more control of us peasants.
I’m old enough to remember elementary school in the 60’s being told we were doomed in 10 years, followed the next decade by “acid rain was going to burn the paint off our cars” and “whoopie, we’re all gonna die” (to quote Country Joe & The Fish). Decade by decade it’s been one impending extermination event after the other. They’ve been at this for 60 years, but this time they really really mean it!