A study published earlier this year in Sci, an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal published quarterly online by MDPI, confirms humans have made no discernable impact on the long-term isotopic signature of carbon in the atmosphere.

The findings reveal that natural processes, particularly temperature-induced changes, dominate the carbon cycle over human activities.

Natural CO2 changes due to temperature rise “are far larger (by a factor > 3) than human emissions, while the latter are no larger than 4% of the total,” the study reads.

“Examining isotopic data in four important observation sites, we show that the standard metric δ13C is consistent with an input isotopic signature that is stable over the entire period of observations (>40 years), i.e., not affected by increases in human CO2 emissions.”

Data covering the period after 1500 AD also showed stable behavior.

“Proxy data since the Little Ice Age suggest that the modern period of instrumental data does not differ, in terms of the net isotopic signature of atmospheric CO2 sources and sinks, from earlier centuries,” the authors write.

They formulate a line of thought that “contrasts the dominant climate narrative, on the basis that different lines of thought are beneficial for the progress of science, even though they are not welcomed by those with political agendas promoting the narratives (whose representatives declare that they ‘own the science,’ as can be seen in the motto in the beginning of the paper).”

That line of thought is as follows:

“It the 16th century, Earth entered a cool climatic period, known as the Little Ice Age, which ended at the beginning of the 19th century;” “Immediately after, a warming period began, which has lasted until now. The causes of the warming must be analogous to those that resulted in the Medieval Warm Period around 1000 AD, the Roman Climate Optimum around the first centuries BC and AD, the Minoan Climate Optimum at around 1500 BC, and other warming periods throughout the Holocene;” “As a result of the recent warming, and as explained in [5], the biosphere has expanded and become more productive, leading to increased CO2 concentration in the atmosphere and greening of the Earth [17,18,19,32];” “As a result of the increased CO2 concentration, the isotopic signature δ13C in the atmosphere has decreased;” “The greenhouse effect on the Earth remained stable in the last century, as it is dominated by the water vapour in the atmosphere [31];” “Human CO2 emissions have played a minor role in the recent climatic evolution, which is hardly discernible in observational data and unnecessary to invoke in modelling the observed behaviours, including the change in the isotopic signature δ13C in the atmosphere.”

The findings “confirm the major role of the biosphere in the carbon cycle and a non-discernible signature of humans.”

The study authors conclude that “no signs of human (fossil fuel) CO2 emissions can be discerned.”

They acknowledge their conclusion “contrasts the dominant climate narrative” that blames humans for so-called climate change.

You can read the full study below:

