A groundbreaking new study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Geomatics challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding the causes of so-called “climate change.”

The research, titled “Roles of Earth’s Albedo Variations and Top-of-the-Atmosphere Energy Imbalance in Recent Warming: New Insights from Satellite and Surface Observations,” offers compelling evidence that the primary driver of global temperature increases over the past few decades is the Sun, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

The findings refute the mainstream narrative regarding climate change.

For example, the United Nations (UN) blames carbon dioxide emissions, like those from “fossil fuels,” manufacturing, and food production, for increasing temperatures worldwide.

However, the study authors, Ned Nikolov and Karl F. Zeller, present a detailed analysis of data from the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) project, revealing that changes in Earth’s albedo—or its ability to reflect sunlight—along with variations in the Total Solar Irradiance (TSI), explain “100% of the global warming trend and 83% of the Global Surface Air Temperature (GSAT) interannual variability” over the past 24 years.

The study takes a critical stance on the widely accepted view held by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which attributes recent warming primarily to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The authors argue that the IPCC has failed to account for significant factors, stating, “The observed decrease of Earth’s albedo and the corresponding increase of absorbed shortwave radiation by the planet for the past 20 years have not been taken into account as a contributor to the recent warming.”

One of the most striking conclusions of the study is that “the observed solar forcing fully accounts for the global temperature rise since 2000,” effectively refuting the role of anthropogenic (human-caused) CO2 in recent climate change.

“The fact that no warming has been observed above and beyond the amount expected from the measured solar forcing alone suggests a lack of physical reality to the theoretical greenhouse-gas radiative forcing,” they write.

The authors emphasize that the increase in solar energy absorption, primarily due to a decrease in Earth’s cloud albedo, has been a dominant factor in driving global warming.

The research also sheds light on the Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI), a key metric in climate science that has traditionally been interpreted as evidence of greenhouse gas-induced warming.

The authors challenge this interpretation, suggesting that the EEI “does not represent ‘heat trapping’ by increasing atmospheric greenhouse gases as currently assumed.”

Instead, they argue that the imbalance results from natural processes related to atmospheric pressure and energy dissipation.

In terms of the future, the study raises significant questions about the accuracy of climate models that do not account for these solar and albedo effects.

The authors point out that current models may have overestimated the Earth’s climate sensitivity by “56% to 158%,” a discrepancy that could have profound implications for climate policy and our understanding of global warming.

The findings are bound to stir controversy, particularly given the study’s suggestion that the theoretical greenhouse-gas radiative forcing predicted by climate models “does not exist in reality.”

Instead, the authors propose that the recent warming is largely a result of natural variations in solar radiation and cloud cover.

They conclude, urging a reevaluation of the current approach to climate change:

These findings call for a fundamental reconsideration of the current paradigm of understanding about climate change and related socio-economic initiatives aimed at drastic reductions of industrial carbon emissions at all costs. An important aspect of this paradigm shift should be the prioritized allocation of funds to support large-scale interdisciplinary research into the physical mechanisms controlling the Earth’s albedo and cloud physics, for these are the real drivers of climate on multidecadal time scales.

You can download the full paper below:

