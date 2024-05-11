The ‘High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program’ (HAARP) in Gakona, Alaska was conducting experiments in the days leading up to and during the appearance of Northern Lights in Earth’s atmosphere this weekend.

HAARP is a 180-antenna high-power, taxpayer-funded, phased array radio transmitter built and installed by military contractor BAE Advanced Technologies, a BlackRock-owned World Economic Forum (WEF) ally.

The program was established by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Bernard Eastlund, a plasma physicist who claims his patents were used in the facility’s construction, maintains HAARP’s technology can modify the weather.

Local reports explain that HAARP’s high-frequency radio pulses can excite electrons in the ionosphere “with equipment on the ground” that “artificially [mimic] the same phenomenon that causes the northern lights naturally from solar energy kicked off by the sun.”

However, mainstream reports claim an “unusually strong solar storm” was to blame for the colorful event in the Northern Hemisphere visible Friday afternoon and early Saturday.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) asserted the sun had begun producing a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) on Wednesday, May 8 that reached Earth by Friday, the 10th.

Per NOAA’s press release:

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) — a division of the National Weather Service — is monitoring the sun following a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that began on May 8. Space weather forecasters have issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the evening of Friday, May 10. Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend. A large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 am ET. At least five flares were associated with CMEs that appear to be Earth-directed. SWPC forecasters will monitor NOAA and NASA’s space assets for the onset of a geomagnetic storm. CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth. Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations. SWPC has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action. Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth. A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

Coincidentally, HAARP was “conducting a research campaign” May 8-10.

“The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) will be conducting a research campaign May 8-10 UTC,” a letter from the University of Alaska Fairbanks announced. “Operating frequencies will vary, but all HAARP transmissions will be between 2.8 MHz and 10 MHz.”

Screenshot of “ HAARP Transmission Notice ” taken May 11, 2024

“This campaign is being conducted in support of research proposals from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and is studying mechanisms for the detection of orbiting space debris. Space debris poses a major risk to all space operations, including manned spacecraft and communications satellites. The experiments being performed at HAARP will help identify ways to improve collision detection on satellites,” the letter adds.

A research paper produced by the U.S. Air Force in 1996 titled “Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025” examined the potential for weather modification to be used as a military capability by next year.

The purpose of the paper was to “outline a strategy for the use of a future weather-modification system to achieve military objectives rather than to provide a detailed technical road map.”

“In 2025, US aerospace forces can ‘own the weather’ by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war-fighting applications,” the paper reads. “Such a capability offers the war fighter tools to shape the battlespace in ways never before possible. It provides opportunities to impact operations across the full spectrum of conflict and is pertinent to all possible futures.”

The paper admits the “dilemma” weather modification poses as a “high-risk, high-reward endeavor.”

“A high-risk, high-reward endeavor, weather-modification offers a dilemma not unlike the splitting of the atom,” it says.

“While some segments of society will always be reluctant to examine controversial issues such as weather-modification, the tremendous military capabilities that could result from this field are ignored at our own peril. From enhancing friendly operations or disrupting those of the enemy via small-scale tailoring of natural weather patterns to complete dominance of global communications and counterspace control, weather-modification offers the war fighter a wide-range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary.”

