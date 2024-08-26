Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) on Monday vowed to stop airplanes from carrying out the “crime” of spraying chemicals, often referred to as “chemtrails,” into the sky behind them as they fly for geoengineering purposes.

The process is called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

All over the world, there are reports of airplanes emitting trails of unknown substances that linger in the skies above, slowly disperse, and eventually turn the sky an unnatural misty gray, raising health and environmental concerns.

The new promise, which Kennedy announced on Twitter (X), comes just days after the former Democrat suspended his 2024 Independent bid for the White House and endorsed former President Donald Trump (R).

On the same day he endorsed Trump, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy revealed he’d be working with the Trump administration should the former president win in November.

This suggests that the U.S. may finally address the chemtrail issue directly and on a larger scale.

In the Monday tweet, RFK Jr. was replying to a post from X user Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) reporting that a “Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower” who calls these chemtrails-spraying airplanes as “tanker terminators” has admitted that he and his colleagues “are paid more than any other pilot.”

Concerned Citizen said he’s “convinced the majority of [these chemtrail planes] are remotely operated - the tech obviously exists & there’s way too many.”

Kennedy replied to the post with seven words: “We are going to stop this crime.”

RFK Jr.’s characterization of chemtrail emissions as a crime may be more accurate than most people think, as Tennessee recently banned the activity in the state.

Tennessee’s anti-chemtrail bill (SB 2691/HB 2063) prohibits “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

Earlier this month, this website was the first to report that Tennessee’s authorities are claiming they can’t enforce the legislation because the state doesn’t have jurisdiction and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)—which operates under the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)—“has the exclusive authority to regulate aviation safety and air space use by aircraft.”

The chemicals used in chemtrails are said to be released into the sky for the purpose of geoengineering, the large-scale manipulation of the Earth’s weather.

Geoengineering efforts include solar radiation modification (SRM), which involves using airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

In June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification.”

The document also indicates that sulfur dioxide, a dangerous toxin (here, here), is one of the chemicals used in SAI experiments.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on geoengineering efforts.

Kristen Meghan, a former U.S. Air Force officer who specialized in bioenvironmental engineering, has come forward with allegations that the U.S. government is involved in weather modification using chemtrails.

