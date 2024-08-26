In a stunning announcement that could reshape the 2024 presidential race and fix the failing American health system, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy, who launched his campaign as a Democrat in April 2023, delivered a fiery speech on Friday filled with blistering critiques of the current health and government systems, while outlining what he would aim to achieve in a Trump administration.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

After giving the speech, RFK Jr. was welcomed onstage by President Trump during a rally in Glendale, Arizona.

The crowd went nuts, signaling the MAGA Party’s readiness to address chronic disease plaguing the country while rooting out government corruption that enables and incentivizes bad health policies.

A Departure from the Democratic Party

Kennedy, a lifelong Democrat, began his speech by reflecting on the party’s history, stating, “I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of six, in 1960. And back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution and of civil rights. The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, against imperialism, and against unjust wars.” However, he lamented that the party has since “departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with” and had become “the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big AG, and big money.”

Kennedy’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent came after he felt the party had “abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president.” He asserted that this decision was necessary because the party “lacked confidence that its candidate could win a fair election at the voting booth.”

Critique of the Health System

One of the most scathing sections of Kennedy’s speech focused on the chronic disease crisis in the United States, which he attributed to corruption in health agencies, poor dietary practices, and toxic chemicals in the environment. “Today we spend more on healthcare than any country on Earth, twice what they pay in Europe. And yet we have the worst health outcomes of any nation in the world. We’re about 79th in health outcomes, behind Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mongolia, and other countries,” Kennedy declared.

He highlighted the alarming rise in chronic diseases, noting, “Two-thirds of American adults and children suffer from chronic health issues. Fifty years ago that number was less than 1%. So we’ve gone from 1% to 66%. In America, 74% of Americans are now overweight or obese, including 50% of our children.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back when describing the role of processed foods and chemicals in this crisis. He pointed out that “70% of American children’s diet is ultra-processed, which means industrially manufactured in a factory.” He also condemned the widespread presence of toxic chemicals, stating, “Pesticides, food additives, pharmaceutical drugs, and toxic waste permeate every cell of our bodies.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

A Warning About the Future

Kennedy also warned about the dangers of allowing the current Democratic administration to continue unchecked, particularly under the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris. He expressed concern that “four more years of Democratic rule will complete the consolidation of corporate and Neocon power, and our children will be the ones who suffer most.”

He criticized the Democratic Party’s handling of the Ukraine war, calling it “a first-class calamity for our country” and expressing his belief that “President Trump says he will reopen negotiations with President Putin and end the war overnight as soon as he becomes President.”

Joining Forces with Trump

Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump is rooted in their shared commitment to tackling chronic disease, ending the war in Ukraine, and preserving free speech. He revealed that Trump had approached him to “join forces as a unity party,” a proposal that Kennedy ultimately accepted after extensive discussions.

“We are aligned with each other on other key issues, like ending of forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unraveling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, and getting the U.S. intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans and interfering with our elections,” Kennedy said.

A Vision for Reform

Looking ahead, Kennedy outlined his vision for reforming the nation’s health system under a Trump administration. He promised to “root out the corruption in our health agencies” and to “staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors who are free from industry funding.” Kennedy asserted that the current system is rigged in favor of Big Pharma and Big Agriculture, with the FDA, USDA, and CDC all being “controlled by giant for-profit corporations.”

In his final remarks, Kennedy emphasized the urgency of addressing the chronic disease crisis, calling it “the most important issue” facing the nation. He pledged, “If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again.”

Kennedy’s decision to suspend his campaign and endorse Trump marks a significant moment in the 2024 election cycle, as he shifts from running as an independent candidate to potentially playing a key role in a future Trump administration. His speech, filled with direct and pointed critiques, sets the stage for what could be a pivotal alliance in American politics.

You can watch the full speech below:

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood