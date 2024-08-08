In a series of troubling assertions, Katherine Watt of Bailiwick News, a writer and paralegal, alleges that a global campaign is being conducted under the guise of public health measures, aimed at population control and mass harm.

Watt claims that vaccines and other health interventions are not genuine efforts to protect health but are instead part of a military operation designed to cause widespread death and suffering.

Public Health as a Military Operation

Watt begins her argument by stating, “The basic idea is that public health has been militarized and the military has been sort of turned into a public health front.”

She describes this as a “Potemkin village,” suggesting that what appears to be public health initiatives are actually military strategies.

Watt argues that vaccines developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) are not vaccines at all, stating, “I would not call them DOD vaccines. I would call them DOD weapons.”

She emphasizes that “they are using public health language and public health laws to actually carry out a military campaign.”

The “Kill Box” Strategy

A central element of Watt’s argument is the concept of a “kill box,” a military term she describes as “a geographic space or three-dimensional area for a military facility, attack by air and by surface to kill the people who are in it.”

She claims that the DOD and the World Health Organization (WHO) are using this concept on a global scale, stating that the bodies intend “to set up the entire world as their geographic terrain, their target population as all the people in the world.”

She argues that the campaign’s duration is intended to be “permanent” and that “the weapons that they’re using are number one, informational, that’s the propaganda piece and the censorship piece, number two, psychological, that’s the fear and terrorism piece of telling people they need to be afraid all the time and they need to listen to the government.”

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Watt outlines what she believes are the three main weapons being used in this global campaign: informational, psychological, and chemical/biological/radiological.

She describes the informational weapon as “the propaganda piece and the censorship piece,” accusing governments of manipulating information and suppressing dissent.

The psychological weapon, she says, involves “the fear and terrorism piece,” intended to keep populations in a state of constant fear.

Most controversially, she argues that pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, are being used as biological weapons, claiming they are “toxins and pathogens” rather than medical treatments.

Watt insists, “They can achieve the same goals of killing lots of people without their fingerprints being all over it.”

Historical Context and Financial Coercion

Watt asserts that this alleged global project has been in the making for centuries, driven by “globalist central bankers and lots of related organizations trying to get complete control of human beings.”

She claims the project was intensified with the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 and argues that since the 1960s, there has been a concerted effort to disguise harmful substances as medicines.

“They got much better at inducing suicide and homicide by fraudulently labeling poisons as medicines or as vaccines or as prophylactics and telling people that submitting to that poisoning process was their civic duty,” she states.

Financial coercion, according to Watt, plays a critical role in enforcing compliance.

She describes a cascade of financial pressure, starting from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) down through “state governments, national governments, local municipal school districts, [and] hospitals.”

Compliance with public health measures, such as “masking and testing, isolating yourself, taking injections,” is financially incentivized, while non-compliance results in being “cut off from those services.”

Legal Manipulation and International Complicity

Watt argues that legal frameworks have been manipulated to provide cover for these actions.

She cites U.S. laws such as the Public Health Service Act amendment of 1983, claiming they have been used to justify harmful actions under the guise of “protective, prophylactic, and defensive” measures.

According to Watt, this terminology was deliberately chosen to exploit loopholes in international treaties against biological and chemical weapons.

She asserts, “All biologically active products are intrinsically aggressive and toxic and lethal.”

On an international scale, Watt accuses the WHO of being a “military organization” and “the military arm of the One World Government that they’re trying to set up.”

She claims that amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2005 were designed to transfer sovereignty from nation-states to the WHO and the Bank for International Settlements during declared health emergencies.

“The real intent was to set up these legal systems that transferred sovereign government from the nation-state to the World Health Organization and the BIS automatically when a public health emergency of international concern has been declared,” Watt explains.

U.S. Government Involvement

Watt implicates the U.S. government as complicit in this alleged scheme, pointing to laws and executive orders she claims have expanded military powers under the guise of public health.

She references the use of “unapproved vaccines for anthrax on military troops” and argues that legal frameworks were adapted to expand the target population from military personnel to civilians.

She highlights a case involving Pfizer, where it was allegedly revealed that COVID-19 jabs were classified as “a DOD prototype.”

According to Watt, this classification exempted them from standard regulatory scrutiny, and she claims the U.S. government endorsed this view, arguing that “clinical trials were never material or necessary for DOD to pay the contractors for producing and distributing the bioweapons known as COVID-19 vaccines.”

A Call to Action

In conclusion, Watt calls for resistance against what she perceives as a global conspiracy to harm humanity.

She advocates for state-level legal measures and local control to counteract federal and international overreach.

Despite the bleak picture she paints, Watt expresses hope that “there’s going to be a tipping point and the criminal prosecutions are going to start,” suggesting that accountability and justice will eventually prevail.

She believes the government’s lack of transparency is evidence of guilt.

“Every time they try to answer what we’re talking about by saying ‘National security,’ they reinforce that this is the right way to go,” she says. “This is what they’re doing. They’re doing war crimes.”

You can watch her statements in the video below:

Video Credit: Twitter (X)/@RealDrJaneRuby

