The United States government has come under scrutiny for manufacturing the bird flu PCR test in-house without third-party oversight, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the tests as well as their purpose.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) website confirms that the influenza A bird flu PCR test is manufactured by another government agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under the authorization number K190302.

The premarket notification page indicates the test’s FDA authorization was carried out without third-party review.

Screenshot from FDA.gov taken June 10, 2024

Screenshot from FDA.gov taken June 10, 2024

The revelation comes amid worries the currently circulating H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b bird flu strain might cause another pandemic, one deadlier than COVID-19.

During the COVID pandemic, PCR—short for ‘polymerase chain reaction’—test results were used to justify various policies and mandates, as the method was relied upon to track case numbers.

However, a September 2020 publication in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that the PCR test is unreliable 97% of the time, raising questions about its value and purpose.

PCR tests are said to detect viral genetic material by repeatedly amplifying and doubling the material being analyzed through cycles of heating and cooling.

Most American and European labs set this ‘cycle threshold’ count to 35–40 cycles, outside the range or accuracy.

Inventor of the PCR test Dr. Kary Mullis said in a 1997 interview that his test should not be used to determine whether a patient is infected with a virus.

This is because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough, tainting the results.

“Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test. If you run it long enough… you can find almost anything in anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”

These misused tests are now being deployed to track bird flu cases, apparently repeating mistakes made during the COVID pandemic.

Interestingly, the FDA’s review decision summary document for the CDC’s bird flu PCR test admits that negative results do not necessarily rule out an influenza infection and shouldn’t be the only factor in treatment decisions.

The document also says the detected agent, like a virus, might not be the cause of the disease, raising more questions about the test’s accuracy.

“Negative results do not preclude influenza virus infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions,” the document reads. “Conversely, positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease.”

The timing of the authorization raises more questions.

Incidentally, the influenza test’s authorization occurred in 2019, just a couple of years after the government’s ban on bird flu gain-of-function experimentation was lifted.

This was also a few years before the world began worrying about a bird flu pandemic.

This timing, after the gain-of-function ban lift and prior to any global concern about a bird flu outbreak, suggests a potential connection between the U.S. government’s research activities and the development of the pandemic threat.

There is also evidence the government had foreknowledge of an outbreak or intentional release.

In March of this year, before mainstream reports warned about a potential bird flu pandemic, Congress passed a spending bill that allocated over $1 billion for a future animal-to-human influenza pandemic.

Congress made a billion-dollar bet on a coming influenza pandemic and apparently won.

It’s worth mentioning that in addition to the government performing dangerous gain-of-function experiments on bird flu (the problem), it has also been developing a new mRNA vaccine for the disease (the solution).

All these pieces together form a plausible picture of a government planning and executing an operation meant to look like a naturally occurring pandemic.

A recent academic publication by Nicolas Hulscher, John Leake, and Dr. Peter McCullough argues that the currently circulating bird flu strain may have originated in a U.S. biolab.

The paper points to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia, and the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as possible origins.

“The proximal origins of HPAI H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b may be the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia, and the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands,” the authors state.

Moreover, Dr. Richard Bartlett, recipient of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Meritorious Service Award, has raised the possibility that the coming bird flu pandemic represents a “bioweapon” attack.

“I’m extremely concerned that the public will not be able to connect the dots,” Dr. Bartlett told this website in March. “I anticipate the same playbook that was used during COVID will be used during this potential future bird flu pandemic.”

“We need to entertain the possibility that we will be dealing with a bioweapon, not a natural phenomenon. It might be that the mainstream messaging and propaganda broadcast to the American people will be to call it a normal ‘Flu A’ that spun out in nature, when in reality it’s a mass casualty bioweapon event with an influenza virus that was genetically engineered in a lab,” he added.

“After all, it took years for the FBI and U.S. Department of Energy to confirm COVID-19 was a genetically engineered, man-made product of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

