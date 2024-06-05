A recent preprint paper authored by Nicolas Hulscher, John Leake, and Dr. Peter McCullough proposes that the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b may have originated from dangerous gain-of-function experiments conducted in U.S. laboratories.

Bird flu H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b is currently causing concern globally, as it threatens another pandemic.

Dr. McCullough and colleagues’ new paper highlights a potential lab leak as the source of this new bird flu virus, emphasizing the need for further investigation and preventive measures.

“The first detection of HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b in the Netherlands in 2020 raises concerns about earlier gain-of-function research,” the authors write.

The paper points to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia, and the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as possible origins.

“The proximal origins of HPAI H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b may be the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia, and the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands,” the authors state.

The emergence of this virus is linked to gain-of-function experimentation, which makes viruses more infectious and deadly.

“Genotype B3.13 emerged in 2024 and exhibits genetic links to genotype B1.2, which was identified to have originated in Georgia in January 2022 after the start of serial passage research with H5Nx clade 2.3.4.4 in mallard ducks at the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia in April 2021,” the paper reads.

This genotype was later found in various animal species, including a bottlenose dolphin in Florida, indicating new adaptations.

The paper also details significant genetic mutations observed in recent human cases, such as “PB2 E627K and PB2 M631L,” which suggest links to serial passage experiments.

The researchers go on to emphasize the role of mallard ducks in spreading the virus.

“Mallard ducks, which are used in serial passage experiments at the SEPRL facility, serve as natural reservoirs for many influenza A viruses,” they write. “The mallard is the most numerous duck species in North America and Eurasia and is known to be an efficient asymptomatic carrier and spreader of H5N1 viruses.”

The authors emphasize the need for further investigation and call for a moratorium on gain-of-function research.

“Further investigation is urgently needed to confirm these findings and to identify all H5N1 laboratory leaks that may have occurred,” they recommend.

“A moratorium on gain-of-function research including serial passage of H5N1 is indicated to prevent a man-made influenza pandemic affecting animals and humans.”

You can download the full preprint study below:

Since February, this website has been warning readers about the USDA’s development of a vaccine for a bird flu virus strain that the agency also happens to be making more infectious and deadly in the lab with gain-of-function experiments.

This website was also the first to report how the omnibus bill passed and signed into law in March—before mainstream reports warned of a potential bird flu pandemic—allocated $1 billion for a future bird flu pandemic, implying foreknowledge.

In that report, COVID-19 treatment protocol pioneer Dr. Richard Bartlett became the first medical authority to raise the terrifying possibility we could be witnessing a “bioweapon” attack in the making.

Questions arise regarding the U.S. government’s involvement and motives, as the same bird flu virus and subtype currently posing a pandemic threat is the one for which the USDA has been developing a vaccine while simultaneously enhancing its infectiousness and lethality.

These questions are especially relevant given the United States’ history of releasing bioweapons on unsuspecting Americans.

Simultaneously engineering pathogens to be more infectious and deadly while developing medical countermeasures like vaccines for those souped-up pathogens is only possible because of a loophole in the 1975 international ‘Biological Weapons Convention’ (BWC) treaty.

The treaty allows the U.S. government to actively participate in the creation of potential bioweapons as well as the alleged medicines used to treat the diseases they cause.

Dr. Bartlett is worried the coming bird flu pandemic will be blamed on a lab leak instead of bioweapons development.

He warns that the so-called health authorities will again push dangerous mRNA drugs on the American people.

“Viruses come from nature. Bioweapons are created in bio-labs,” he told this website. “COVID is a bioweapon created by genetic engineering in bio-labs. The genetic engineering was called gain-of-function. China has reported a new COVID creation with a 100% kill rate made with gain-of-function, emphasizing the great danger of the practice.”

“HPAI H5N1 bird flu bioweapons have been created in bio-labs in multiple countries,” he added. “I expect ‘lab leak pandemic’ after ‘lab leak pandemic.’ I expect unelected public health bureaucrats to push modified RNA shots labeled as vaccines that have no long-term safety data.”

McCullough and colleagues’ new paper encourages persistent investigations into the government’s potential role in causing the incoming bird flu pandemic.

