On Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) fired a powerful warning shot at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), declaring that its “war on public health is about to end.”

In August, Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

That’s when he announced he would be working with the Trump administration—should it win this November—and outlined his vision for reforming the nation’s health system.

At the time, he promised to “root out the corruption in our health agencies” and to “staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors who are free from industry funding.”

RFK Jr. asserted that the current system is rigged in favor of Big Pharma and Big Agriculture, with the FDA, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all being “controlled by giant for-profit corporations.”

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the chronic disease crisis, calling it “the most important issue” facing the nation.

The nephew of John F. Kennedy pledged: “If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again.”

His words signal massive changes on the horizon for the U.S. health regulatory landscape, promising a sweeping overhaul of the institutions responsible for safeguarding public health.

In his recent Twitter/X post, Kennedy Jr. laid out a new stark accusation against the FDA, specifically condemning the agency’s “aggressive suppression” of health treatments that don’t serve pharmaceutical interests.

In Kennedy’s own words:

“FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma.”

Kennedy’s no-holds-barred message didn’t stop at policy critique; he had direct instructions for FDA employees involved in “this corrupt system.”

Addressing these individuals explicitly, Kennedy commanded:

“If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”

With this message, RFK Jr. is calling for the end of systemic corruption that actively undermines public health in favor of pharmaceutical profits.

His direct, unapologetic words underscore an unyielding stance against an agency he believes has prioritized corporate interests over the health and autonomy of Americans.

Screenshot from X.com taken October 26, 2024

