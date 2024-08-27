In a groundbreaking interview on Tucker Carlson’s show on X (Twitter), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) gave his first in-depth conversation since endorsing President Donald Trump last week—a move Carlson describes as burning his boats, leaving no possibility of retreat.

The discussion covered a range of critical topics, including RFK Jr.’s thoughts on censorship and the arrest of Pavel Durov, America's escalating health crisis, and his recent meeting with Trump.

Kennedy also shared his disappointment over Kamala Harris refusing to meet with him, speculated on the reasons behind the withdrawal of his Secret Service protection, and addressed the Democratic Party's lawsuit against him.

He even entertained the idea of accepting a position as CIA Director, should the opportunity arise.

The interview wrapped up with a powerful conversation on real environmentalism and RFK Jr.'s strategy to help Trump secure the presidency.

Carlson published the video interview in a Twitter post with the caption: “When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened.”

Watch the full interview below:

Video Source: Twitter (X)/@TuckerCarlson

A transcript of the interview can be found here.

