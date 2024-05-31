Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), confirmed last week that the FDA will skip the rigorous drug authorization process for influenza bird flu (H5N1) vaccines, as it did for COVID-19 jabs.

The admission came during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing titled “Check Up: Examining FDA Regulation of Drugs, Biologics, and Devices,” amid signs of a coming bird flu pandemic.

Representative Kim Schrier (D-WA) commented on the confirmed U.S. cases of the currently circulating avian flu in humans in the United States.

“I’m very concerned about the estimated 100,000 farm workers who are at a particularly high risk for potential infection and of course then the potential for human-to-human spread as we have seen happen,” she said.

The Washington representative then asked Dr. Marks to “talk a little bit more about what your center is doing to develop an H5N1 vaccine for humans.”

The FDA leader began by pointing out that while there are already three licensed H5N1 vaccines, they don’t match the current strain.

Marks then confirmed his agency would forgo the approval process in order to roll out the bird flu jabs to the American public “as quickly as possible” by using the controversial Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“There actually are three licensed H5N1 vaccines, not necessarily matching this current strain. We have plans to essentially have strain change supplements or if necessary use emergency use authorization if we had to [in order] to ensure that we could get countermeasures out as quickly as possible,” he said.

“And we’ve already taken steps to stay ahead of this. Hopefully, we’re not going to have to deploy anything, but we actually have learned a thing or two. I think this was from a question earlier—both from the [COVID] pandemic and from the MPOX [monkeypox] outbreaks that we can just plug and play here, so that we’re ready with our partners at CDC and at ASPR so that we can move quickly.”

You can watch Dr. Mark’s comments below:

Video Credit: X (Twitter)/@ChildrensHD

EUAs allow drugs with no long-term safety data to be distributed to the public without receiving full FDA approval.

Early in the pandemic, U.S. authorities allowed novel COVID mRNA jabs to receive an EUA, skipping the FDA’s more stringent approval process.

However, EUAs are “only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” according to Yale Medicine.

Antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin are fully FDA-approved, safe, and effective medicines against bird flu, removing the need for a bird flu mRNA shot EUA.

After all, mRNA-based vaccine technology has proven to be deadly.

Scientists estimate the mRNA COVID shots have killed about 17 million people worldwide, more lives than the virus itself is said to have taken.

mRNA jabs—like those being developed (here, here, here) for bird flu—are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, and DNA contamination.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a pioneer in early COVID treatment with budesonide, criticized Marks’ statements.

The Texas emergency room director points out that long-term safety data is crucial, as past FDA oversights with drugs like VIOXX and BEXTRA have led to preventable deaths.

He highlights the irresponsibility of bypassing established public safety practices.

“Science has proven that long-term safety data is a non-negotiable necessity,” he told this website.

“Thalidomide babies and sudden deaths from VIOXX and BEXTRA (brought to you by Pfizer) are examples that sloppy FDA practices lead to tens of thousands of wrongful, preventable deaths. Skipping tried and true public safety practices is irresponsible and reckless. The FDA can’t grant EUA for human experimentation if a safe and effective treatment already exists. Human experimentation on the American people driven by greed is unethical. We have learned this lesson again with COVID and the profitable ‘medical countermeasures.’”

Bartlett emphasized how COVID vaccines were removed from the market due to safety concerns and will never be FDA-approved.

“COVID vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca were promoted as effective but caused so many deaths that they were removed from the market and will never be FDA-approved,” he said. “Let’s not repeat this with bird flu vaccines.”

It’s worth noting that COVID pandemic lockdowns, mandates, and vaccination campaigns were justified by citing the rising number of infections in the country.

As the number of cases increased, so did calls for measures to contain the disease.

But COVID infection cases were determined using the ‘reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction’ (RT-PCR) test, a method known since September 2020 to be inaccurate 97% of the time.

In a 1997 interview, PCR test inventor Dr. Kary Mullis said his test shouldn’t be used to determine whether a patient is infected with a virus because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough.

“Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test, if you run it long enough with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”

The same PCR test is now being used to track bird flu cases, raising questions about whether the world will again be subjected to the same treatment it suffered during the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Marks’ comments imply it will.

