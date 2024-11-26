Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) announced earlier this month its construction of a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Monor, Hungary that will produce more than 8 billion doses annually.

Ceva is the fifth largest animal health company internationally, with a presence in 110 countries.

The new plant is scheduled to begin operations by winter 2026.

Ceva’s latest investment in European vaccine manufacturing significantly expands the capacity of Ceva Phylaxia, a Ceva subsidiary specializing in the research, development, and production of veterinary vaccines and pharmaceutical products.

“With this investment, it will further strengthen its position, producing more than 8 billion doses of vaccines in this new manufacturing plant annually, on top of other animal health products,” a company press release reads.

Bird Flu Pandemic Follows COVID-19 Script

The move comes amid mainstream worries of an apparently imminent H5N1 influenza bird flu pandemic, which follows U.S.-China gain-of-function experiments on the very same pathogen—similar to the experiments tied to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID pandemic likely arose from a laboratory leak, as confirmed by the FBI, Department of Energy, the former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe, and other health authorities.

On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) claimed a sampling of retail raw milk tested positive for avian flu, although probably using the PCR test method confirmed to be 97% unreliable by Oxford Academic journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Countries are investing billions (here) in preparation for a bird flu outbreak, including vaccine efforts, despite drugs like Ivermectin and Xofluza already being safe, effective, readily available treatments.

Even though Ivermectin and Xofluza are proven to treat bird flu, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has stated it will skip the drug approval process for bird flu vaccines, as the agency did for COVID shots.

The FDA has recently been accused of failing to meet federal safety requirements critical to protecting public and employee health by congressional committees.

Ceva’s Future Pandemic ‘Preparedness’

Ceva’s roughly 75,300 sq. ft. facility will utilize “the most advanced technologies, where Ceva will produce fermentation-based multicomponent inactivated vaccines for animals,” according to the press release.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has been heavily investing in jabs for the last two decades, concentrating on zoonotic diseases, which are diseases or infections that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

This language in the company’s announcement signals its alignment with a broader agenda aimed at so-called pandemic preparedness, which often overlaps with controversial areas like gain-of-function research and experimental vaccine development.

The press release emphasizes the company’s focus on “emerging diseases” and “contributing to prepare for future pandemics.”

This suggests Ceva is committed to shaping or playing a big part in the narrative around future health crises, potentially prioritizing profit and influence over transparent risk assessment or public accountability.

Marc Prikazsky, the Chairman and CEO of Ceva Animal Health, confirmed the company will be creating “new synergies to advance preventive medicine” in the name of tackling “emerging diseases and new variants.”

mRNA Jabs for Animals

A full 54% of Ceva’s research and development budget is “dedicated to vaccine development.”

The pharma giant already provides more than 50 vaccines to respond to 19 zoonotic diseases.

Ceva touts itself as “the most innovative animal health company in vaccine technologies and one of the leading players on a global scale.”

The company is deeply entrenched in the international livestock and poultry industry, positioning itself as a dominant player in veterinary biotechnology.

Its rapid development of an mRNA platform for animals suggests an aggressive push to lead in emerging technologies, mirroring trends seen in human vaccines.

The company is the “first and only company to have developed a mRNA platform for animals in less than three years, the historical world leader in vector vaccines for poultry, and remains the world leader in broiler vaccination and #1 in hatchery vaccination.”

This indicates a stronghold over key areas of agricultural bioengineering, raising questions about the consolidation of influence over animal health interventions and the potential implications for food supply chains.

mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including ingredients like pseudouridine being linked to cancer growth, frameshifting linked to immune system disorders, DNA contamination, and spike protein toxicity.

The company has also extensive experience in what are called ‘autogenous vaccines,’ which are custom-made vaccines created from pathogens isolated from a specific animal population to target strains not addressed by commercial vaccines.

