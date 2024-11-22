Summary:

2012: DARPA launches Project ADEPT under Dr. Arati Prabhakar, contracting Moderna to develop an RNA-based vaccine targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins.

2017: NIH lifts funding ban on coronavirus GOF experiments.

2018: EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) submit the DEFUSE proposal to DARPA, detailing GOF experiments to enhance coronaviruses.

2019: COVID-19 pandemic begins; Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, rooted in DARPA’s ADEPT project, becomes widely used under emergency authorizations.

2021: DARPA classifies the previously unclassified DEFUSE proposal amid scrutiny of its GOF research ties to COVID origins.

2022: Prabhakar becomes Director of OSTP, later enabling waivers for federal oversight of GOF research.

2024: NIH admits funding GOF research at WIV through EcoHealth, coinciding with weakened GOF oversight under Prabhakar.

2024: Senator Roger Marshall reveals DARPA’s DEFUSE classification, calling it a “blueprint” for engineering SARS-CoV-2.

Key Takeaway: DARPA’s work on RNA vaccines, ties to EcoHealth’s GOF research, and efforts to conceal involvement link the agency to both SARS-CoV-2 and the Moderna vaccine—the problem and the solution.

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) spearheaded the creation of Moderna’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in 2012 and, in 2021, tried to cover up its involvement with gain-of-function (GOF) experiments that led to the creation of the coronavirus at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic by classifying a formerly unclassified EcoHealth Alliance research proposal codenamed ‘DEFUSE.’

The DEFUSE proposal has been described by scientists as “smoking gun” evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 to laboratory research, confirming the virus was man-made.

DARPA is the U.S. Department of Defense agency that drives innovation in advanced technologies purportedly to enhance national security through high-risk, high-return research and development projects using what it calls “engineering alchemy.”

Dr. Arati Prabhakar, an engineer and applied physicist, was DARPA’s director in 2012, when the enigmatic agency began investing in the development of RNA-based gene-encoded vaccines through Project ‘ADEPT.’

Arati Prabhakar, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, poses for an official portrait, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at The White House. ( Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe )

With Prabhakar’s leadership over ADEPT, DARPA would contract Moderna Inc. to engineer a vaccine using genes that encode the spike proteins on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Though project ADEPT began seven years before the COVID outbreak, Moderna’s COVID jab would become one of the most widely administered vaccines during the pandemic, heavily promoted by mainstream authorities and distributed globally under controversial emergency use authorizations (EUAs).

In March 2018, New York-based nonprofit EcoHealth, in conjunction with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), submitted the DEFUSE proposal to perform GOF experiments on SARS-CoVs to DARPA, as revealed in August 2021 by whistleblower U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Murphy.

The DEFUSE proposal outlined how WIV researchers would engineer coronaviruses with GOF experiments to be more infectious and deadly.

Though DARPA denies funding the project, another federal agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), admitted in May of this year that the government did fund GOF research at WIV through EcoHealth in the timeframe DEFUSE proposed.

DARPA Director Prabhakar would leave the agency in 2017, coincidentally when NIH lifted its pause on funding GOF experiments on COVID viruses.

In October 2022, Dr. Prabhakar became Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Under Prabhakar’s control, OSTP would give the Secretaries of any federal funding agency the power to waive oversight regarding GOF experiments in May 2024—just days before NIH admitted funding COVID GOF at WIV—in a move many see as a coverup of future government-involved GOF research.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KA) revealed in a letter to the Inspector General of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) that DARPA—now led by Prabhakar’s successor Dr. Stefanie Tompkins—intentionally classified the previously unclassified DEFUSE document on July 8, 2021, when the agency was being scrutinized for its involvement in the creation of the COVID-19 virus.

The move to classify DEFUSE at such a time may represent “misconduct, false statements, obstruction of federal proceedings, conspiracy, conflicts of interest, or infractions of administrative or civil laws,” according to Senator Marshall.

Marshall’s letter describes DEFUSE as a “blueprint” for genetically engineering SARS-CoV-2.

It should be noted that at least 15 federal agencies were aware of Project DEFUSE “from the beginning of the pandemic,” according to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R).

This timeline underscores DARPA’s significant and controversial role in mRNA vaccine development, GOF research, and subsequent efforts to obscure its involvement in the origins of COVID-19.

These revelations compel us to ask whether a man-made pandemic was the unintended consequence of high-risk research or the result of deliberate obfuscation by those involved in its creation and response.

