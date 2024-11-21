New evidence reveals that federal agencies, including DARPA, the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), classified and concealed EcoHealth Alliance’s unclassified “DEFUSE” proposal, effectively concealing what a letter from Senator Roger Marshall (R-KA) describes as a “blueprint” for genetically engineering SARS-CoV-2.

In a letter to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) on November 14, 2024, Senator Marshall has called for an investigation into whether “deliberate actions” were taken by federal agencies to suppress key information during the COVID-19 origins probe.

The government-suppressed documents show that EcoHealth’s DEFUSE plan submitted to DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), if carried out, “could have produced a synthetic coronavirus in 2019 with the same unique construction as SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2).”

Sen. Marshall predicts a proper OIG investigation could uncover that these deliberate actions taken by DARPA, the DoD, and the National Intelligence Office “rise to the level of misconduct, false statements, obstruction of federal proceedings, conspiracy, conflicts of interest, or infractions of administrative or civil laws.”

DARPA’s current director is Dr. Stefanie Tompkins.

Dr. Tompkins also served as the deputy director of DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office as well as director of DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office, which is “the agency’s most exploratory office in identifying and accelerating breakthrough technologies for national security,” according to the bureau’s website.

Director of DARPA Stefanie Tompkins gives remarks during the ceremonial swearing-in of NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Monday, June 21, 2021, at NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson Building in Washington. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls/ Wikimedia Commons )

The Kansas senator cites witnesses who “claim that during the ODNI-led investigation, conflicted individuals may have censored the laboratory-origin related intelligence and, if true, this signals an alarming breach of integrity in the investigative process.”

He also cites “[n]ew evidence from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) [that] proves that the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) had classified access [to the DEFUSE research proposal] in July 2021.”

The DEFUSE proposal, originally submitted to DARPA by EcoHealth Alliance in 2018, outlined gain-of-function research to engineer SARS-like coronaviruses with characteristics identical to SARS-CoV-2, raising concerns such experiments led to an accidental, or worse, planned, pandemic.

While the project was not funded by DARPA due to biosafety concerns, the proposal remained unclassified until the agency intentionally placed it on a classified network in July 2021, suggesting concealment efforts by DARPA.

It remains to be seen what other aspects of the DEFUSE proposal were implemented by government or foreign agencies that could have directly contributed to the events leading up to the COVID pandemic.

Despite the apparent lack of scrutiny by the mainstream media regarding the proposal, this website will continue its investigation.

You can read Senator Marshall’s full letter here:

You can read the DEFUSE project document here:

Classifying the Unclassified: A Timeline of Concealment

March 2018: EcoHealth Alliance submits its DEFUSE proposal to DARPA. The project proposes gain-of-function experiments to modify bat coronaviruses, including adding furin cleavage sites to enhance infectivity in human cells. DARPA ultimately rejects the proposal, citing insufficient risk mitigation.

May 2021: President Biden directs ODNI to lead a 90-day investigation into COVID-19 origins. The order involves the Intelligence Community (IC) and federal agencies in what Marshall describes as a “flawed” review process.

July 8, 2021: DARPA uploads the unclassified DEFUSE files to a classified network for review by ODNI and the broader IC. According to the letter: “Lt. Col. Murphy was working on the classified network at DARPA when he discovered the DEFUSE files, which were devoid of classified markings, contrary to classified record-keeping standards.” The files were uploaded “to the Intelligence Community as a part of the ongoing effort to determine the origin of the COVID-19 virus.”

September 2021: The DEFUSE proposal leaks to the public, reported by The Intercept. However, its classification status creates confusion, raising questions about whether the classification was intended to obstruct access to the documents during the ODNI investigation.

DEFUSE DOCUMENT IS ‘SMOKING GUN’ OF MAN-MADE COVID PANDEMIC

The DEFUSE proposal has been described by scientists as “smoking gun” evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 to laboratory research.

Rutgers University molecular biologist Richard H. Ebright says it rises “to the level of a smoking gun” that confirms the virus was man-made.

US Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) official photo ( US Senate Photography Office )

DARPA’s Move to Classify May ‘Violate U.S. Government Classification Authorities’

DARPA’s action of placing unclassified files in a classified system “was the only reason proposal was on a classified network,” according to Sen. Marshall’s letter.

“Federal guidelines prohibit classifying previously unclassified records unless their disclosure could reasonably be expected to cause damage to national security,” the letter explains.

“The DEFUSE records remain unclassified and did not undergo Original Classification Authority assignment, however, adding the DEFUSE records to the classified system for the reasons stated may violate U.S. government classification authorities.”

Marshall calls for an investigation into whether DARPA committed “record over-classification.”

Such a probe is “warranted to determine if the transfer of records impeded the U.S. federal probe into the COVID-19 origin.”

'Conflicts of Interest' in the Intelligence Community's COVID-19 Investigation

Senator Marshall’s letter highlights concerns that private sector scientists advising the Intelligence Community on COVID-19 origins may have had undisclosed conflicts of interest.

He notes that the IC relies on the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG), a classified advisory panel of non-government scientists, whose participants are usually anonymous unless self-disclosed, such as Dr. Ralph Baric.

Marshall writes:

In the investigation into the origins of COVID-19, private sector scientists may not have disclosed personal conflicts of interest before advising or influencing the Intelligence Community (IC). The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) consults with the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG), a collection of non-government scientists established in 2006 to advise the IC on detecting and evaluating bioweapons threats. BSEG activities are typically classified, and participants remain unknown unless a member publicly acknowledges their affiliation, as Dr. Ralph Baric did in his Curriculum Vitae.

Moreover, non-government scientists advising the IC, including a COVID-19 BSEG panel, may have had undisclosed conflicts, such as federal grant reliance or ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, raising the need for investigation.

Non-government scientists may have provided independent advice to the IC or participated as members of a dedicated COVID-19 BSEG convened by ODNI in 2020. Potential undisclosed conflicts of interest could include reliance on federal grants, a bias favoring high-risk pathogen research, or collaborative relationships with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). These concerns warrant further investigation.

The ongoing investigation into the DEFUSE proposal and its concealment underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in assessing the origins of COVID-19 and the role of federal agencies in potentially obstructing critical information.

