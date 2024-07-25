In anticipation of a coming avian influenza (bird flu) pandemic, the American Medical Association (AMA) on Friday announced an editorial update to the ‘Current Procedural Terminology’ (CPT) code set in order to account for the development and administration of bird flu “vaccines.”

The announcement came just days before World Health Organization (WHO) Director Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus stated the “next pandemic is a matter of when, not if.”

CPT is the leading medical terminology code set for describing healthcare procedures and services.

The new code updates electronic healthcare systems across the U.S.

“The provisional CPT code is effective for use on the condition the H5N8 Influenza virus vaccine candidates receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the AMA announcement reads. “The AMA is publishing the CPT code update now to ensure electronic systems across the U.S. health care system are prepared in advance for the potential FDA authorization.”

The controversial Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) tactic allows drugs with no long-term safety data to be distributed to the public without receiving full FDA approval, as with COVID-19 jabs.

Back in May, Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA, confirmed his agency will skip the rigorous drug approval process for influenza bird flu vaccines.

The FDA intends to roll out bird flu jabs to the American public “as quickly as possible.”

However, EUAs may “only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” according to Yale Medicine.

Antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin are already fully FDA-approved, safe, and effective against bird flu, removing the need for a bird flu mRNA shot EUA.

In addition to Xofluza and Ivermectin removing the need for an EUA for an mRNA bird flu vaccine, mRNA-based vaccine technology itself has proven to be deadly.

Scientists estimate mRNA COVID shots have killed about 17 million people worldwide, which is more lives than the virus itself is said to have taken.

mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, and DNA contamination.

Nevertheless, the government has been pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into bird flu pandemic preparation efforts.

Just this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it would provide approximately $176 million to Moderna Inc. for the development of an mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine.

And in March, Congress readied over a billion U.S. taxpayer dollars for a future animal-to-human infectious disease like influenza, signaling an imminent outbreak.

For children (through 18 years of age), the new administration codes are:

90460 Immunization administration through 18 years of age via any route of administration, with counseling by physician or other qualified health care professional; first or only component of each vaccine or toxoid administered 90461 Immunization administration through 18 years of age via any route of administration, with counseling by physician or other qualified health care professional; each additional vaccine or toxoid component administered

For adults, the administration codes are:

90471 Immunization administration (includes percutaneous, intradermal, subcutaneous, or intramuscular injections); 1 vaccine (single or combination vaccine/toxoid) 90472 Immunization administration (includes percutaneous, intradermal, subcutaneous, or intramuscular injections); each additional vaccine (single or combination vaccine/toxoid)

“The new CPT code is a vital preparatory step in response to the potential danger to humans from a highly infectious avian influenza disease,” AMA President Dr. Bruce A. Scott said in an announcement.

“A CPT code that clinically distinguishes the avian influenza vaccine allows for data-driven tracking, reporting and analysis that supports planning, preparedness, and allocation of vaccines in case a public health response is needed for avian flu prevention.”

